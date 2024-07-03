Tridhya Tech Ltd Summary

Tridhya Tech Limited was originally incorporated as Tridhya Tech Private Limited as Private Limited Company dated February 02, 2018 at Gujarat. The Company converted from Private Company to Public Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Tridhya Tech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on October 25, 2022.The Company provide customised software products, which starts from the initial concept of the product requirement, designing the architecture, coding and testing, deploying to the final deployment of the product. It provide post deployment support on time to time basis to clients, project management, consultation services, maintenance and support services to complete project and longevity of thesoftware. This helps to ensure that the software is properly developed and deployed, meeting the expectations of the client. Presently, the Company is engaged in full-service Software Development which includes all IT services and resources. It provide turnkey consultancy services to various industries like e-commerce, Real estate, transport and Logistics, Insurance and other sectors. It provide services related to e-commerce development, Enterprise content Management, Bespoke Web Management, Mobile App, Development, API Development, Product Support & Maintenance, Front End Development and Graphic design. It provide software development solutions which involves a high degree of technological complexity and have unique specifications which could contain design defects or software errors, such as errors in coding or configuration that are difficult to detect and correct.The Company has adopted the policy of inorganic growth for faster development of the business, access to new markets, boost companys earnings and get additional skills and expertise of new staff. The Company acquired Concentric IT Services Private Limited, a software development company by acquiring 100 % equity and CIT became the subsidiary of the Company in January 2022. It acquired Basilroot Technologies Private Limited (BTPL), and also Vedity Software Private Limited (Vedity) software development companies by acquiring 100% equity during December, 2022. The Company is proposing an Initial Public Issue of upto 62,88,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue to Public