|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|1. To consider appointment of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024 To consider and approve the following business: a) Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with audit report thereon. Tridhya Tech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters i.e. 1) To consider and discuss on incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in UK. 2) To consider appointment of Whole-time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company 3) To consider and transact any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. You are requested to kindly take the same on your record. Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
