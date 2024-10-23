iifl-logo-icon 1
Tridhya Tech Ltd Board Meeting

34.15
(-1.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tridhya Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
1. To consider appointment of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024 To consider and approve the following business: a) Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with audit report thereon. Tridhya Tech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters i.e. 1) To consider and discuss on incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in UK. 2) To consider appointment of Whole-time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company 3) To consider and transact any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. You are requested to kindly take the same on your record. Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters Tridhya Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

