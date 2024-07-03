iifl-logo-icon 1
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Share Price

186.68
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open192.95
  • Day's High197.77
  • 52 Wk High193
  • Prev. Close191.19
  • Day's Low186.48
  • 52 Wk Low 50
  • Turnover (lac)2,285.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value231.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,977.9
  • Div. Yield0
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

192.95

Prev. Close

191.19

Turnover(Lac.)

2,285.52

Day's High

197.77

Day's Low

186.48

52 Week's High

193

52 Week's Low

50

Book Value

231.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,977.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.78%

Non-Promoter- 9.36%

Institutions: 9.35%

Non-Institutions: 66.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

105.95

105.95

105.95

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,342.47

2,512.4

2,506.51

-2.95

Net Worth

2,448.42

2,618.35

2,612.46

9.05

Minority Interest

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Nandwana

Independent Director

Tanu Surendra Shukla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushbu Mehta

Additional Director

Nishikant Hayatnagarkar

Additional Director

Hari Mohan

Additional Director

Anoop Kumar Agarwal

Additional Director

Chandra Kailash Vishwakarma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd

Summary

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd (Earlier known as Vakrangee Logistics Ltd) was incorporated in 2016. The Company has been one of Indias largest e- Governance player functioning as a Systems Integrator and end-to-end service provider for various e-Governance projects. It is wholly owned subsidiary of Vakrangee Ltd. Presently, it is engaged in providing diverse solutions, activities in e-Governance and IT/ITES sector including last mile delivery services of parcels on behalf of e-commerce entities and courier booking services.In 2022-23, the E-Governance & IT /ITES Business of Vakrangee Ltd was transferred and vested into the Company as a going concern through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from May 26, 2023. 10,59,51,329 Equity Shares were listed effective from August 14, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd share price today?

The VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd is ₹1977.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd is 0 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd is ₹50 and ₹193 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd?

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 161.72%, 6 Month at 202.37%, 3 Month at 22.17% and 1 Month at 23.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.79 %
Institutions - 9.35 %
Public - 66.86 %

