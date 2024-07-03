Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹192.95
Prev. Close₹191.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,285.52
Day's High₹197.77
Day's Low₹186.48
52 Week's High₹193
52 Week's Low₹50
Book Value₹231.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,977.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
105.95
105.95
105.95
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,342.47
2,512.4
2,506.51
-2.95
Net Worth
2,448.42
2,618.35
2,612.46
9.05
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Nandwana
Independent Director
Tanu Surendra Shukla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushbu Mehta
Additional Director
Nishikant Hayatnagarkar
Additional Director
Hari Mohan
Additional Director
Anoop Kumar Agarwal
Additional Director
Chandra Kailash Vishwakarma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
Summary
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd (Earlier known as Vakrangee Logistics Ltd) was incorporated in 2016. The Company has been one of Indias largest e- Governance player functioning as a Systems Integrator and end-to-end service provider for various e-Governance projects. It is wholly owned subsidiary of Vakrangee Ltd. Presently, it is engaged in providing diverse solutions, activities in e-Governance and IT/ITES sector including last mile delivery services of parcels on behalf of e-commerce entities and courier booking services.In 2022-23, the E-Governance & IT /ITES Business of Vakrangee Ltd was transferred and vested into the Company as a going concern through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from May 26, 2023. 10,59,51,329 Equity Shares were listed effective from August 14, 2023.
Read More
The VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd is ₹1977.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd is 0 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd is ₹50 and ₹193 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 161.72%, 6 Month at 202.37%, 3 Month at 22.17% and 1 Month at 23.08%.
