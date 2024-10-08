|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Change of directors.
|Board Meeting
|8 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve financial results for the second quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. Board meeting held to approve the Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter and Three Months ended June 30 2024. Board meeting held to approved financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial result for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds in one or more tranches through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities through preferential issue private placement rights issue qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such approvals as may be required and to transact other businesses with the permission of the Chairperson Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 03, 2024, under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.