VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

160.02
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:29:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

105.95

105.95

105.95

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,342.47

2,512.4

2,506.51

-2.95

Net Worth

2,448.42

2,618.35

2,612.46

9.05

Minority Interest

Debt

51.09

53.67

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,499.51

2,672.02

2,612.46

9.05

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2,499.43

2,672.01

2,612.42

8.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1,159.12

1,155.77

913.18

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,357.95

1,543.13

1,738.53

8.07

Sundry Creditors

-15.17

-24.64

-1.39

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.47

-2.25

-37.9

0

Cash

0.07

0.02

0.05

1

Total Assets

2,499.5

2,672.03

2,612.47

9.05

