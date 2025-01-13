VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
105.95
105.95
105.95
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,342.47
2,512.4
2,506.51
-2.95
Net Worth
2,448.42
2,618.35
2,612.46
9.05
Minority Interest
Debt
51.09
53.67
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,499.51
2,672.02
2,612.46
9.05
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2,499.43
2,672.01
2,612.42
8.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,159.12
1,155.77
913.18
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,357.95
1,543.13
1,738.53
8.07
Sundry Creditors
-15.17
-24.64
-1.39
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.47
-2.25
-37.9
0
Cash
0.07
0.02
0.05
1
Total Assets
2,499.5
2,672.03
2,612.47
9.05
