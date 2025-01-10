iifl-logo-icon 1
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Shareholding Pattern

168.45
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

23.78%

33.16%

33.16%

37.88%

42.6%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

9.35%

8.17%

8.25%

8.11%

9.4%

Non-Institutions

66.85%

58.66%

58.57%

54%

47.99%

Total Non-Promoter

76.21%

66.83%

66.83%

62.11%

57.4%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.78%

Non-Promoter- 9.35%

Institutions: 9.35%

Non-Institutions: 66.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

