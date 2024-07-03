iifl-logo-icon 1
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Company Summary

160.02
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:18 PM

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Summary

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd (Earlier known as Vakrangee Logistics Ltd) was incorporated in 2016. The Company has been one of Indias largest e- Governance player functioning as a Systems Integrator and end-to-end service provider for various e-Governance projects. It is wholly owned subsidiary of Vakrangee Ltd. Presently, it is engaged in providing diverse solutions, activities in e-Governance and IT/ITES sector including last mile delivery services of parcels on behalf of e-commerce entities and courier booking services.In 2022-23, the E-Governance & IT /ITES Business of Vakrangee Ltd was transferred and vested into the Company as a going concern through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from May 26, 2023. 10,59,51,329 Equity Shares were listed effective from August 14, 2023.

