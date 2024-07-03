VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd (Earlier known as Vakrangee Logistics Ltd) was incorporated in 2016. The Company has been one of Indias largest e- Governance player functioning as a Systems Integrator and end-to-end service provider for various e-Governance projects. It is wholly owned subsidiary of Vakrangee Ltd. Presently, it is engaged in providing diverse solutions, activities in e-Governance and IT/ITES sector including last mile delivery services of parcels on behalf of e-commerce entities and courier booking services.In 2022-23, the E-Governance & IT /ITES Business of Vakrangee Ltd was transferred and vested into the Company as a going concern through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from May 26, 2023. 10,59,51,329 Equity Shares were listed effective from August 14, 2023.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.