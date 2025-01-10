Dear Shareholders,

Your directors are pleased to present the 8th Annual Report on the affairs of the Company together with the financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial Results

The Companys performance is summarized below:

Particulars Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Total Income 2245.25 73231.61 Profit(Loss) before Interest, Depreciation, Exceptional items and Tax (762.91) 813.09 Less- Depreciation 0.09 0.06 Interest Cost - - Exceptional Items 16230.15 - Profit Before Taxes (16993.15) 813.03 Less – Current Tax - 224.33 Less – Deferred tax 0.06 0.08 Profit AfterTaxes (16993.21) 588.62 Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) net of tax - - Total Comprehensive Income for the year (16993.21) 588.62 Earnings Per Share Basic & Diluted (16.04) 0.56

2. General Review of Companys Operational and Financial Performance

The company was incorporated as Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited, on March 18, 2016. Subsequently, the name of our company was changed to VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Limited w.e.f. November 1, 2021. Our Company has an vast experience in delivering system integration and other IT/ITEs services for Indias e-governance plan. The business activities of the company includes E-Governance services, IT/ITEs system integration services, B2B Trading business and IT/ITEs equipment trading activities.

The fiscal ear 2024 has been marked by strategic realignment, reinforcing our financial stability, and setting a solid foundation for future business development and growth as during the year the company was undergoing re-structuring and re-vamping through building the management bandwidth in order to align its business strategy and internal processes along with its future growth roadmap. During the year, due to reason of re-strategizing the future of growth roadmap for the company, this has material impact on the financials of the company. The revenues from operations for the FY 2023-24 stands at 2,245.25 Lakhs as compared to 73,231.61 Lakhs in previous year. Profit before interest, depreciation, taxation and amortization stood at loss of 762.91/- Lakhs as compared to profit of 813.09 Lakhs in previous year. The Profit after Tax for the year under review stood at a loss of 16,993.21/- lakhs as compared to profit of588.62 Lakhs in the previous year.

Outlook

Despite the temporary halt in new project acquisitions and the pause on IT/ITES equipment trading, our financial position remains robust and our strong networth position ensures that we are well-prepared to seize upcoming opportunities and navigate future challenges with confidence. The company shall leverage this and plans to Bid for New upcoming large scale Government projects, thereby enabling strong future growth roadmap.

A d etailed discussion on performance and outlook appears as part of Management Discussion and Analysis Report attached to this report.

3. Update On Demerger

The honorable NCLT, Mumbai bench, vide its order dated May 19, 2023, have accorded its approval and duly sanctioned the scheme of arrangement for demerger of E-Governance & IT/ITES Business (Demerged undertaking) of Vakrangee Limited (Demerged company) into VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Limited (Resulting company) and respective shareholders ("Scheme") which was effected from the appointed date i.e. April 1, 2021. The business of E-Governance & IT/ITES stands transferred to and vested in VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Limited as a going concern w.e.f. appointed date. In accordance with section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, the company filed the NCLT order with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on May 26, 2023.

Consequent to the filing, the scheme became effective from May 26, 2023.

Pursuant to the above scheme, shareholders of the demerged company received, in respect of every 10 (Ten) equity shares of the face value of 1/- each fully paid up held in the demerged company, 1 (One) new equity share of resulting company of the face value of 10 each fully paid up.

4. Dividend

Y our Directors do not recommend dividend on the shares for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024..

5. Shar e Capital

As on March 31, 2024, the authorized share capital of the company is 1,10,00,00,000 (One Hundred and Ten Crore Rupees Only) comprising of 11,00,00,000 (Eleven Crore) equity shares of 10/- each and the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is 1,05,95,13,290 (One Hundred and Five Crore Ninety-Five Lakhs Thirteen Thousand Two Hundred Ninety Rupees only) comprising of 10,59,51,329 ( Ten Crore Fifty Nine Lakhs Fifty One Thousand Three Hundred Twenty Nine) equity shares of 10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights or granted stock options or sweat equity.

6. Change In Capital Structure Of The Company

The Company had an initial share capital of 12,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crore Only). Pursuant to order of NCLT and upon scheme becoming effective, original share capital of 12,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve

Crore Only) stands automatically cancelled and reinstated to 1,05,94,05,040/- (Rupees One Hundred and Five Crore Ninety-four lakhs Five Thousand and Forty only) by payment of applicable stamp duty and compliance of ROC formalities.

7. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors of your company has decided not to transfer any amount to Reserve for the year under review.

8. DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted or renewed any deposits falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. There were no unpaid and unclaimed deposits as on March 31, 2024.

9. Material Changes and Commitments If Any Affecting The Financial Position of The Company Occurred Between The End of The Financial Year To Which This Financial Statement Relate and The Date of Report

Ther e is no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

Ther e was no change in the companys nature of business during the FY 2023-24.

10. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and AssociateCompanies

The company does not have any subsidiary, associate and Joint Venture as on 31st March 2024. During the year, no company has ceased to be subsidiary, associate and Joint Venture company.

11. P articulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

Under Section 186 of The Companies Act, 2013

P articulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under provisions of section 186 of the Act, if any, are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

12. Conser vation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo is given as under:

Conser vation of Energy:

The Operations of the Company are not energy intensive. However, measures have been taken to reduce energy consumption by using efficient computers, IT Assets and other Equipments with latest technologies.

T echnology Absorption:

Since business and technologies are changing constantly, investment in research and development activities is of paramount importance. Our Company continues its focus on quality upgradation and services development.

F oreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: Nil

13. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Part B of Schedule V read with Regulations 34(2) and 34(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report.

14. Corporate Governance

The company is committed to maintain good corporate governance practices. Pursuant to regulation 34(3) read with Part C of schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on corporate governance along with Certificate from the SARK and Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is forming part of annual report.

15. Management

Ther e is no change in management of the company during the year under review.

16. P articulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

All the contracts/arrangements/Transactions entered during the financial and in the ordinary course of business. There were no material transactions with any related party as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

During the year under review, all the related party transactions entered pursuant to Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and hence disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required and there were no materially significant transactions with any of the related parties that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

In accordance with the provisions of SEBI LODR the policy on materiality of and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the board is uploaded and the same is available on the website of the company at the link https://vlegovernance.in/policies-and-disclosure. html.

The details of transactions with related parties as per the requirement of IND-AS are disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements.

17. Dis closures Related To Board, Committees Policies

Boar d and Board Meetings

The Companys Board has an optimal combination of executive, non-executive and independent directors (including one women independent director) who bring to the table the right mix of knowledge, skills and expertise. The Board met at least once in each quarter and 9 meetings of the Board were held during the year and the maximum time gap between two Board meetings did not exceed the time limit prescribed in the Act and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The details viz, Composition, number of meetings, dates of meetings and attendance of Directors at such meeting are included in the Corporate Governance Report.

P erformance Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and SEBI LODR 2015, the board of directors has carried out Board Evaluation i.e. evaluation of the performance of: (i) the Board as a whole and (ii) individual directors (including independent directors). The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board excluding the Directors being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out bywereonanArmslengthbasis the Independent Directors at their separate meeting. The evaluation has been done as per the process laid in the "Policy for Evaluation of performance of the Board of Directors of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Limited (herein after referred to as "Charter") adopted by the Board.

A udit Committee

The Board has well-qualified Audit Committee, the composition of which is in line with the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 18 of SEBI LODR 2015. Two third of the members, including the Chairman of the Audit Committee are Independent. During the year under review, the Board has accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee. The Company Secretary of the Company acts as Secretary of the Committee.

The details viz, Composition, number of meetings, dates of meetings and attendance of Directors at such meeting are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Nomination and Remuneration and Compensation Committee

The Company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration and Compensation Committee as per the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI LODR 2015. The Board has framed a Nomination and Remuneration and Compensation Policy including fixation of criteria for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel. The Policy is also uploaded on the web-site of the Company at https:// vlegovernance.in/policies-and-disclosure.html and same has been annexed herewith as "Annexure-1".

The details viz, Composition, number of meetings, dates of meetings and attendance of Directors at such meeting are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR)

In accordance with the provisions of Section 135 read with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has adopted a CSR Policy outlining various CSR activities to be undertaken by the Company.

Based on the recommendation of the CSR Committee, in respect of unspent CSR amount, the board has identified following projects as Ongoing Project which are :

Er adication of hunger and malnutrition, promoting education, healthcare Wit h respect to the ongoing projects, the Company, in compliance with section 135(5) and 135(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, has transferred an unspent CSR amount of 96.71 Lakhs within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year to a special account to be opened by the company in that behalf for that financial year in a scheduled bank to be called the Unspent Corporate Social Responsibility Account.

P olicy relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is available on the website of the company at https:// vlegovernance.in/policies-and-disclosure.html and the same is enclosed as Annexure-2 forming part of this report CSR Committee comprises of following:

Name Designation 1. Amit Keval Sabarwal Chairman 2. Sanjee vkumar Tarachand BohraMember 3. Tanu Surendra Shukla Member

F urther, the disclosures as required under Rule 8 of

Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is enclosed to this Report in "Annexure-3".

Stak eholders Relationship Committee

As per the requirements of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of SEBI LODR 2015, the Company has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The details viz, Composition, number of meetings, dates of meetings and attendance of Directors at such meeting are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

18. Dir ectors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, there has been following changes in the composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Sr. No. Name Appointment/ Resignation Date of Appointment and resignation Designation 1. Tanu Surendra Shukla Appointment 08/06/2023 Independent Director 2. Vishal Chalia Appointment 08/06/2023 Independent Director 3. Sanjeevkumar Tarachand Bohra Appointment 08/06/2023 Independent Director 4. Khushbu Mehta Cessation 06/09/2023 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 5. Keval Bharat Vikmani Appointment 03/10/2023 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 6. Keval Bharat Vikmani Cessation 07/03/2024 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

As per the information available with the Company, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as a Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Note:- Mr. Nilesh Champalal Wadode was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Company w.e.f. June 1, 2024.

19. Dir ectors Responsibility Statement

As per the clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

a) in th e preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards read with requirement set out in schedule III to the Act have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) the y have selected such accounting policies applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the

Company at the end of the financial year and of the losses of the Company for that period;

c) the y had taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the y have prepared the annual accounts on a concern basis;

e) the y have laid down internal financial controls the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f) the y have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

20. Vigil Mechanism and Whistleblower Policy

The Company has established a robust Vigil Mechanism and a Whistleblower Policy in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations. Employees and other stakeholders are required to report actual or suspected violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Such genuine concerns can be raised by a Whistle-blower through an e-mail or letter to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-blower Policy is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://vlegovernance.in/policies-and-disclosure.html .

21. De tails of Policy Developed and Implementation of Risk Management Policy of The Company

The company is exposed to various financial risks viz. credit risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk etc. The Company has developed and implemented a risk the management policy which identifies major risks which may threaten the existence of the Company. The same has also been adopted by your Board and is also subject to its review from time to time. Risk mitigation process and measures have been also formulated and clearly spelled out in the said policy. The said policy is available on the website of the company https://vlegovernance.in/ policies-and-disclosure.html.

22. Companys Policy Relating To DirectorsAppointment, Payment of Remuneration and Discharge of Their Duties

Com panies Policies relating to director appointment and payment of remuneration and criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of directors and other matters are uploaded on the website of the company https://vlegovernance.in/policies-and-disclosure.html.

23. Dis closures Related To Remuneration As Per Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

Disclosures relating to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule going 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed herewith for as "Annexure -4".

24. A Statement On Declaration Under Sub-Section(6) of Section 149 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (1)(b) of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015:

All Independent Directors have given declarations affirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI LODR 2015 and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors during the year. Further, all the Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Code of Conduct for Directors and senior management.

25. Internal Financial Control and Their Adequacy

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The internal control systems are designed to ensure sound management of your Companys operations, safekeeping of its assets, optimal utilization of resources, reliability of its financial information and compliance.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company has audited the financial statements included in this annual has issued a report on our internal financial controls over financial reporting as defined in Section 143 of the Act.

26. Auditors

Statutory Auditors

M/s . B K G & ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.114852W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Seventh Annual General Meeting held on 12th June 2023 for a period of 5 years i.e w.e.f June 12, 2023 until the conclusion of Twelfth Annual General Meeting to fill the casual vacancy cause by resignation of M/S. S.K. PATODIA, Chartered Accountants.

The A uditors Report does not contain any reservations, adverse remarks.

Cost A uditors

Cos t audit is not applicable to the company for the 2023-24 under Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

Sec retarial Auditor:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of Companies Act,2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the company has appointed M/S SARK and Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries (LLPIN: ACA-4736) to undertake the secretarial audit of the company. The report on the secretarial audit in prescribed form MR-3 is annexed in this annual report as "Annexure 5".

Ther e is no qualification, reservation and adverse remarks in the report issued by the Secretarial Auditor.

In addition to the Secretarial Audit Report MR-3 and pursuant to SEBI circular dated 8th February 2019; a report on secretarial compliance (Regulation 24A of SEBI LODR, 2015) by Sumit Khanna, COP NO: 9304, partner of M/S

SARK and ASSOCIATES LLP for the financial year 2023-24 has been submitted with stock exchanges. There were no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks in this report

Inte rnal Auditor:

Y our Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. The Companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. As per provision of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, every listed company is required to appoint an reportand internal auditor to conduct internal audit and the functions of the company. The internal audit is entrusted to V K Asawa and Associates Chartered Accountant Firm, Mumbai (FRN – 143338W). The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business processes. Auditor plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

27. Rep orting of Fraud By Auditors

The A uditors have not reported any instance of fraud under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act,2013

28. Ext ract of Annual Return

The Annual Return (MGT-7) of the Company as on March 31, 2024, would be available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://vlegovernance.in/.

FY

29. Dis closure of Accounting Treatment

Applicable accounting standard as prescribed from time to time under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules,

2016, have been followed in preparation of the financial statements of the company as at March 31, 2024.

30. T ransfer To Investor Education and Protection

Fund

Ther e were no outstanding unclaimed and unpaid amount with the company and therefore company was not liable to transfer any kind of amount to Investor Education and and Protection Fund. Further, as required under section 124 of the Act and pursuant to scheme of arrangement approved by honorable NCLT, total number of 233,145 equity shares have been transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority during the financial year 2023-24. Details of shares transferred have been uploaded on the website of IEPF.

31. Affirmation On Compliance of Secretarial Standards

The Company has followed the applicable Secretarial Standards, with respect to Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

The Company hereby affirms that during the year under review Company has complied with all the applicable secretarial standards (including any modifications or amendments thereto) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

32. Dis closure Under The Sexual Harassment Women At Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All women employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainee) are covered under this Policy. During the year 2023-24, no complaints on sexual harassment were received.

W e hereby state and confirm that, the Company has constituted an internal complain committee under provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Com pany has complied with the provisions of Harassment of Women At Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

33. Other Statutory Disclosures

The Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required with respect to the following items as there were no transactions related to these items during the year under review:

• Significant or material order passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals against the Company impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future

• Issue of sweat equity shares or equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

• Pr ovision of money for purchase of its own shares employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees;

• Application made or any proceeding pending under the

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016;

• Instance of one-time settlement with any financial

Institution; and

• Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act.

of 34. Annexur es Forming Part of This Report

Annexure Particulars Annexure-1 Nomination and Remuneration and Compensation Policy Annexure-2 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy Annexure-3 Disclosures as required under Rule 8 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 Annexure-4 Disclosures relating to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act Annexure-5 MR-3

35. Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Board of directors report and management discussion and analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations/predictions may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual reserves could defer from those expressed or implied.

36. Acknowledgements

Y our directors take this opportunity to thank the employees, customers, vendors, investors of the Company and the communities in which the Company operates. The Board also wishes to place on record their appreciation for the hard work, dedication and commitment of the employees at all levels. The Board looks forward to their continued support and understanding in the years to come.