iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GVP Infotech Ltd Share Price

11.88
(-1.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:35 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.71
  • Day's High12.02
  • 52 Wk High16.65
  • Prev. Close12.06
  • Day's Low11.71
  • 52 Wk Low 9.85
  • Turnover (lac)4.34
  • P/E75.38
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value10.42
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)193.48
  • Div. Yield0.83
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GVP Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

11.71

Prev. Close

12.06

Turnover(Lac.)

4.34

Day's High

12.02

Day's Low

11.71

52 Week's High

16.65

52 Week's Low

9.85

Book Value

10.42

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

193.48

P/E

75.38

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0.83

GVP Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

GVP Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GVP Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.97%

Non-Promoter- 11.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 11.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GVP Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.57

32.57

16.29

16.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137

134.22

146.01

83.05

Net Worth

169.57

166.79

162.3

99.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

23.91

6.19

122.07

527.56

yoy growth (%)

285.91

-94.92

-76.86

-64.61

Raw materials

-24.09

-0.83

-97.29

-416.72

As % of sales

100.74

13.46

79.7

78.98

Employee costs

-0.51

-3.2

-9.33

-29.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.77

10.06

64.38

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.58

-1.12

-1.8

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.31

-3.66

-24.91

Working capital

13.11

114.16

-84.26

-398.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

285.91

-94.92

-76.86

-64.61

Op profit growth

-27.17

-123.94

-82.07

53.07

EBIT growth

-93.68

-92.72

-83.38

56.49

Net profit growth

-91.84

-92.94

-83.48

76.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

122.07

527.96

1,491.24

1,401.81

651.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

122.07

527.96

1,491.24

1,401.81

651.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.68

Other Income

0.47

3.11

2.67

2.45

0

View Annually Results

GVP Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GVP Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajesh Ramnani

Director

Dhaval Jitendrakumar Mistry

Independent Director

Prawincharan P Dwary

Managing Director

Rajesh Thakur

Executive Director & CFO

Veena Pani Chaudhary

Director

Neelu manroopji Choudhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Thakur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GVP Infotech Ltd

Summary

GVP Infotech Limited was established as Fourth Dimension Solutions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 17, 2011, in Delhi. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company resulting, the Company name was changed to Fourth Dimension Solutions Limited dated May 25, 2015.The Company is an Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure, technical support services and operations outsourcing company. It is engaged in designing, developing, deploying and delivering IT infrastructure and services. Apart from this, it is presently offering solutions for eGovernance projects like Aadhaar enrollment and corrections, citizen service centers, customer service centers and turnkey System Integration projects. It also provide turnkey System Integration solutions including IT Infra and software implementation.The Company provide quality manpower deployment for Government, PSU and Corporate sector. It offer managed as well as unmanaged manpower deployment services. It work with leading OEMs to offer state of art cyber and network security solutions covering IT & Network devices. Their organization offer comprehensive document management solution for the various legal, administrative, operational documents. also provide turnkey System Integration solutions including IT Infra and software implementation.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GVP Infotech Ltd share price today?

The GVP Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of GVP Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GVP Infotech Ltd is ₹193.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GVP Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GVP Infotech Ltd is 75.38 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GVP Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GVP Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GVP Infotech Ltd is ₹9.85 and ₹16.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GVP Infotech Ltd?

GVP Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.48%, 3 Years at 40.27%, 1 Year at 5.33%, 6 Month at -12.35%, 3 Month at -3.75% and 1 Month at -12.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GVP Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GVP Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 88.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 11.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GVP Infotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.