SectorIT - Software
Open₹11.71
Prev. Close₹12.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.34
Day's High₹12.02
Day's Low₹11.71
52 Week's High₹16.65
52 Week's Low₹9.85
Book Value₹10.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)193.48
P/E75.38
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.57
32.57
16.29
16.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137
134.22
146.01
83.05
Net Worth
169.57
166.79
162.3
99.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
23.91
6.19
122.07
527.56
yoy growth (%)
285.91
-94.92
-76.86
-64.61
Raw materials
-24.09
-0.83
-97.29
-416.72
As % of sales
100.74
13.46
79.7
78.98
Employee costs
-0.51
-3.2
-9.33
-29.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.77
10.06
64.38
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.58
-1.12
-1.8
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.31
-3.66
-24.91
Working capital
13.11
114.16
-84.26
-398.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
285.91
-94.92
-76.86
-64.61
Op profit growth
-27.17
-123.94
-82.07
53.07
EBIT growth
-93.68
-92.72
-83.38
56.49
Net profit growth
-91.84
-92.94
-83.48
76.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
122.07
527.96
1,491.24
1,401.81
651.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
122.07
527.96
1,491.24
1,401.81
651.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.68
Other Income
0.47
3.11
2.67
2.45
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajesh Ramnani
Director
Dhaval Jitendrakumar Mistry
Independent Director
Prawincharan P Dwary
Managing Director
Rajesh Thakur
Executive Director & CFO
Veena Pani Chaudhary
Director
Neelu manroopji Choudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Thakur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GVP Infotech Ltd
Summary
GVP Infotech Limited was established as Fourth Dimension Solutions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 17, 2011, in Delhi. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company resulting, the Company name was changed to Fourth Dimension Solutions Limited dated May 25, 2015.The Company is an Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure, technical support services and operations outsourcing company. It is engaged in designing, developing, deploying and delivering IT infrastructure and services. Apart from this, it is presently offering solutions for eGovernance projects like Aadhaar enrollment and corrections, citizen service centers, customer service centers and turnkey System Integration projects. It also provide turnkey System Integration solutions including IT Infra and software implementation.The Company provide quality manpower deployment for Government, PSU and Corporate sector. It offer managed as well as unmanaged manpower deployment services. It work with leading OEMs to offer state of art cyber and network security solutions covering IT & Network devices. Their organization offer comprehensive document management solution for the various legal, administrative, operational documents. also provide turnkey System Integration solutions including IT Infra and software implementation.
Read More
The GVP Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GVP Infotech Ltd is ₹193.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GVP Infotech Ltd is 75.38 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GVP Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GVP Infotech Ltd is ₹9.85 and ₹16.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GVP Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.48%, 3 Years at 40.27%, 1 Year at 5.33%, 6 Month at -12.35%, 3 Month at -3.75% and 1 Month at -12.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.