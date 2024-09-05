Recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share (5%) of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended 31st march, 2024. GVP Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)