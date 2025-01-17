Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.59
6.38
115.04
377.47
Op profit growth
53.05
-21.88
156.92
3,406.43
EBIT growth
56.48
-20.3
166.68
3,342.33
Net profit growth
76.13
9.42
54.85
3,325.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.58
2.91
3.96
3.31
EBIT margin
12.83
2.9
3.87
3.12
Net profit margin
7.33
1.47
1.43
1.98
RoCE
71.82
69.99
159.97
217.06
RoNW
10.77
9.54
15.78
36.22
RoA
10.25
8.87
14.77
34.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.77
10.09
18.44
64.85
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
16.93
8.8
15.04
55.14
Book value per share
50.79
31.66
42.4
87.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.99
0.71
0.28
P/CEPS
1.03
0.81
0.34
P/B
0.34
0.22
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
27.52
16.84
8.94
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-38.69
-35.96
-34.77
-34.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
184.54
77.18
50.13
23.19
Inventory days
89.32
50.1
37.97
31.54
Creditor days
-206.58
-62.78
-61.48
-64.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.38
-8.06
-2.3
-33.81
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.09
-1.08
-3.93
Net debt / op. profit
-0.04
-0.15
-0.89
-3.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.93
-91.45
-93.14
-94.02
Employee costs
-5.66
-3.84
-1.42
-1.33
Other costs
-2.8
-1.78
-1.46
-1.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.