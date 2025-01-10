GVP Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.57
32.57
16.29
16.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137
134.22
146.01
83.05
Net Worth
169.57
166.79
162.3
99.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0
0.1
5.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
169.66
166.82
162.4
104.8
Fixed Assets
1.11
1.39
1.7
1.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.96
Networking Capital
167.17
164.49
160.34
101.55
Inventories
0.24
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.52
1.86
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
167.12
165.92
170.51
249.72
Sundry Creditors
-5.13
-3.11
-9.79
-84.44
Creditor Days
1,288.84
Other Current Liabilities
-1.58
-0.18
-0.38
-63.73
Cash
1.37
0.95
0.36
0.31
Total Assets
169.65
166.83
162.4
104.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.