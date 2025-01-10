iifl-logo-icon 1
GVP Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

10.87
(-1.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:09 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.57

32.57

16.29

16.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137

134.22

146.01

83.05

Net Worth

169.57

166.79

162.3

99.34

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0

0.1

5.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

169.66

166.82

162.4

104.8

Fixed Assets

1.11

1.39

1.7

1.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.96

Networking Capital

167.17

164.49

160.34

101.55

Inventories

0.24

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.52

1.86

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

167.12

165.92

170.51

249.72

Sundry Creditors

-5.13

-3.11

-9.79

-84.44

Creditor Days

1,288.84

Other Current Liabilities

-1.58

-0.18

-0.38

-63.73

Cash

1.37

0.95

0.36

0.31

Total Assets

169.65

166.83

162.4

104.81

