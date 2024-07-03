iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GVP Infotech Ltd Half Yearly Results

10.96
(-3.09%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:16:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Sept-2018Mar-2018Sept-2017Mar-2017

Gross Sales

31.3

90.78

116.39

411.57

879.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.3

90.78

116.39

411.57

879.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.19

2.72

0.39

1.16

Total Income

31.58

90.96

119.11

411.96

880.98

Total Expenditure

33.89

76.4

66.54

395.75

864.84

PBIDT

-2.3

14.56

52.57

16.21

16.13

Interest

0.91

0.26

0.69

2.63

3.25

PBDT

-3.22

14.3

51.87

13.58

12.88

Depreciation

0.57

0.56

0.84

0.97

1.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.33

5.06

18.09

4.8

4.36

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.07

2.45

-0.41

-0.48

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.47

8.75

30.49

8.22

7.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.47

8.75

30.49

8.22

7.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.01

0

-0.49

-0.37

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.47

8.76

30.49

8.71

7.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.13

4.03

14

3.77

3.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.78

21.78

21.78

21.78

21.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.34

16.03

45.16

3.93

1.83

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-7.89

9.63

26.19

1.99

0.85

GVP Infotech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GVP Infotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.