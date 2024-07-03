GVP Infotech Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
|Mar-2018
|Sept-2017
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
31.3
90.78
116.39
411.57
879.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.3
90.78
116.39
411.57
879.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.19
2.72
0.39
1.16
Total Income
31.58
90.96
119.11
411.96
880.98
Total Expenditure
33.89
76.4
66.54
395.75
864.84
PBIDT
-2.3
14.56
52.57
16.21
16.13
Interest
0.91
0.26
0.69
2.63
3.25
PBDT
-3.22
14.3
51.87
13.58
12.88
Depreciation
0.57
0.56
0.84
0.97
1.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.33
5.06
18.09
4.8
4.36
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.07
2.45
-0.41
-0.48
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.47
8.75
30.49
8.22
7.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.47
8.75
30.49
8.22
7.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.01
0
-0.49
-0.37
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.47
8.76
30.49
8.71
7.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.13
4.03
14
3.77
3.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.78
21.78
21.78
21.78
21.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.34
16.03
45.16
3.93
1.83
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-7.89
9.63
26.19
1.99
0.85
