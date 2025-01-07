Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
23.91
6.19
122.07
527.56
yoy growth (%)
285.91
-94.92
-76.86
-64.61
Raw materials
-24.09
-0.83
-97.29
-416.72
As % of sales
100.74
13.46
79.7
78.98
Employee costs
-0.51
-3.2
-9.33
-29.77
As % of sales
2.13
51.65
7.64
5.64
Other costs
-1.38
-5.01
-3.53
-14.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.79
80.87
2.89
2.77
Operating profit
-2.07
-2.85
11.9
66.42
OPM
-8.68
-46
9.75
12.59
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.58
-1.12
-1.8
Interest expense
0
-0.04
-1.17
-3.32
Other income
2.57
4.25
0.47
3.08
Profit before tax
0.04
0.77
10.06
64.38
Taxes
-0.01
-0.31
-3.66
-24.91
Tax rate
-26
-40.87
-36.39
-38.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.45
6.4
39.46
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
-0.78
Net profit
0.03
0.45
6.38
38.67
yoy growth (%)
-91.84
-92.94
-83.48
76.15
NPM
0.15
7.27
5.23
7.33
