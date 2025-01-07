iifl-logo-icon 1
GVP Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

23.91

6.19

122.07

527.56

yoy growth (%)

285.91

-94.92

-76.86

-64.61

Raw materials

-24.09

-0.83

-97.29

-416.72

As % of sales

100.74

13.46

79.7

78.98

Employee costs

-0.51

-3.2

-9.33

-29.77

As % of sales

2.13

51.65

7.64

5.64

Other costs

-1.38

-5.01

-3.53

-14.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.79

80.87

2.89

2.77

Operating profit

-2.07

-2.85

11.9

66.42

OPM

-8.68

-46

9.75

12.59

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.58

-1.12

-1.8

Interest expense

0

-0.04

-1.17

-3.32

Other income

2.57

4.25

0.47

3.08

Profit before tax

0.04

0.77

10.06

64.38

Taxes

-0.01

-0.31

-3.66

-24.91

Tax rate

-26

-40.87

-36.39

-38.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.45

6.4

39.46

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

-0.78

Net profit

0.03

0.45

6.38

38.67

yoy growth (%)

-91.84

-92.94

-83.48

76.15

NPM

0.15

7.27

5.23

7.33

