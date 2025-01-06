GVP Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.77
10.06
64.38
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.58
-1.12
-1.8
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.31
-3.66
-24.91
Working capital
13.11
114.16
-84.26
-398.36
Other operating items
Operating
12.69
114.02
-78.98
-360.69
Capital expenditure
0
-4.32
-2.68
0.01
Free cash flow
12.69
109.7
-81.66
-360.67
Equity raised
155.16
154.36
158.79
95.67
Investing
0
-5.15
-0.04
0.04
Financing
-5.68
11.12
2.64
7.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
162.18
270.04
79.72
-257.6
