GVP Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.45
(-5.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR GVP Infotech Ltd

GVP Infotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.77

10.06

64.38

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.58

-1.12

-1.8

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.31

-3.66

-24.91

Working capital

13.11

114.16

-84.26

-398.36

Other operating items

Operating

12.69

114.02

-78.98

-360.69

Capital expenditure

0

-4.32

-2.68

0.01

Free cash flow

12.69

109.7

-81.66

-360.67

Equity raised

155.16

154.36

158.79

95.67

Investing

0

-5.15

-0.04

0.04

Financing

-5.68

11.12

2.64

7.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

162.18

270.04

79.72

-257.6

