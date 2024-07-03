GVP Infotech Ltd Summary

GVP Infotech Limited was established as Fourth Dimension Solutions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 17, 2011, in Delhi. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company resulting, the Company name was changed to Fourth Dimension Solutions Limited dated May 25, 2015.The Company is an Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure, technical support services and operations outsourcing company. It is engaged in designing, developing, deploying and delivering IT infrastructure and services. Apart from this, it is presently offering solutions for eGovernance projects like Aadhaar enrollment and corrections, citizen service centers, customer service centers and turnkey System Integration projects. It also provide turnkey System Integration solutions including IT Infra and software implementation.The Company provide quality manpower deployment for Government, PSU and Corporate sector. It offer managed as well as unmanaged manpower deployment services. It work with leading OEMs to offer state of art cyber and network security solutions covering IT & Network devices. Their organization offer comprehensive document management solution for the various legal, administrative, operational documents. also provide turnkey System Integration solutions including IT Infra and software implementation.