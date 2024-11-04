iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 GVP Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
GVP Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 GVPTECH : 13-Aug-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on July 29, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 13, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) GVP Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. GVP Infotech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. GVP Infotech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202421 May 2024
GVP Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024.
Board Meeting1 May 20241 May 2024
GVP Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 01, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
GVP Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 GVP INFOTECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Feb-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business. GVPTECH : 14-Feb-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on February 12, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 14, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024) GVP Infotech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. GVP Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from GVP Infotech Limited for the quarter ended 31-Dec-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies -2. Segment details not submitted The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024)

