SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,168.1
Prev. Close₹1,168.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹347.86
Day's High₹1,183.5
Day's Low₹1,103.05
52 Week's High₹1,360
52 Week's Low₹569.75
Book Value₹822.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,678.22
P/E32.42
EPS35.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.09
29.51
26.64
26.51
Preference Capital
0
0
2.87
0
Reserves
2,680.74
2,258.15
2,179.66
1,789.87
Net Worth
2,713.83
2,287.66
2,209.17
1,816.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
161.5
114
63.9
25.1
yoy growth (%)
41.66
78.4
154.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-27.67
-27.76
-26.03
-6.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
197.81
170.11
175.77
4.38
Depreciation
-1.12
-0.54
-0.06
0
Tax paid
-53.14
-42.81
-1.48
-2.08
Working capital
-86.67
-102.31
14.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.66
78.4
154.58
Op profit growth
21.51
873.49
163.74
EBIT growth
18.38
-3.22
3,906.34
Net profit growth
13.64
-26.96
7,465.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,950.94
7,166.23
6,670.08
5,599.25
4,608.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,950.94
7,166.23
6,670.08
5,599.25
4,608.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
55.64
174.18
123.98
63.78
36.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Goenka
Director
Shashwat Goenka
Independent Director
Arjun Kumar
Independent Director
Kalaikuruchi Jairaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudip Kumar Ghosh
Whole-time Director
Rajeev Ramesh Chand Khandelwal
Independent Director
Kusum Dadoo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RPSG Ventures Ltd
Summary
RPSG Ventures Limited (RVL), formerly known CESC Ventures Limited, (CVL) is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group), a leading diversified business conglomerate in India. The Company was incorporated on 07 February, 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited (CESC) - the flagship company of RP-SG Group. The Company operates in the fields of information technology and allied services. The Company decided to diversify portfolio and restructure operations in 2017. As a part of this restructuring scheme, IT service operations of CESC were transferred to the Company and certain erstwhile CESC subsidiary companies operating in business process outsourcing, FMCG, restaurant and real estate sectors were brought under the Company as its subsidiaries. A Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, CESC Limited (its erstwhile Holding Company) and some other CESC subsidiaries was approved by National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (NCLT). In terms of the said Scheme, effective from 1 October, 2017, IT business of CESC got demerged into the Company. The Company now has, amongst its subsidiaries, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Quest Properties India Limited, Guiltfree Industries Limited and Bowlopedia Restaurants India Limited. The Company ventured into the FMCG business in 2017-18 through wholly owned subsidiary Guiltfree Industries Limited (GIL), by launching packaged healthy snacks under the brand Too Yumm! by introducing two new categories - Quinoa Puffs and Karare
The RPSG Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1111.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RPSG Ventures Ltd is ₹3678.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RPSG Ventures Ltd is 32.42 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RPSG Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RPSG Ventures Ltd is ₹569.75 and ₹1360 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RPSG Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.78%, 3 Years at 17.15%, 1 Year at 59.84%, 6 Month at 59.55%, 3 Month at 14.18% and 1 Month at 4.10%.
