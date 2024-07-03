iifl-logo-icon 1
RPSG Ventures Ltd Share Price

1,111.7
(-4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,168.1
  • Day's High1,183.5
  • 52 Wk High1,360
  • Prev. Close1,168.1
  • Day's Low1,103.05
  • 52 Wk Low 569.75
  • Turnover (lac)347.86
  • P/E32.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value822.29
  • EPS35.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,678.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
RPSG Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,168.1

Prev. Close

1,168.1

Turnover(Lac.)

347.86

Day's High

1,183.5

Day's Low

1,103.05

52 Week's High

1,360

52 Week's Low

569.75

Book Value

822.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,678.22

P/E

32.42

EPS

35.99

Divi. Yield

0

RPSG Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

RPSG Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

RPSG Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.50%

Non-Promoter- 5.31%

Institutions: 5.31%

Non-Institutions: 31.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RPSG Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.09

29.51

26.64

26.51

Preference Capital

0

0

2.87

0

Reserves

2,680.74

2,258.15

2,179.66

1,789.87

Net Worth

2,713.83

2,287.66

2,209.17

1,816.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

161.5

114

63.9

25.1

yoy growth (%)

41.66

78.4

154.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-27.67

-27.76

-26.03

-6.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

197.81

170.11

175.77

4.38

Depreciation

-1.12

-0.54

-0.06

0

Tax paid

-53.14

-42.81

-1.48

-2.08

Working capital

-86.67

-102.31

14.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.66

78.4

154.58

Op profit growth

21.51

873.49

163.74

EBIT growth

18.38

-3.22

3,906.34

Net profit growth

13.64

-26.96

7,465.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,950.94

7,166.23

6,670.08

5,599.25

4,608.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,950.94

7,166.23

6,670.08

5,599.25

4,608.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

55.64

174.18

123.98

63.78

36.91

RPSG Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RPSG Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Goenka

Director

Shashwat Goenka

Independent Director

Arjun Kumar

Independent Director

Kalaikuruchi Jairaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudip Kumar Ghosh

Whole-time Director

Rajeev Ramesh Chand Khandelwal

Independent Director

Kusum Dadoo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RPSG Ventures Ltd

Summary

RPSG Ventures Limited (RVL), formerly known CESC Ventures Limited, (CVL) is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group), a leading diversified business conglomerate in India. The Company was incorporated on 07 February, 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited (CESC) - the flagship company of RP-SG Group. The Company operates in the fields of information technology and allied services. The Company decided to diversify portfolio and restructure operations in 2017. As a part of this restructuring scheme, IT service operations of CESC were transferred to the Company and certain erstwhile CESC subsidiary companies operating in business process outsourcing, FMCG, restaurant and real estate sectors were brought under the Company as its subsidiaries. A Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, CESC Limited (its erstwhile Holding Company) and some other CESC subsidiaries was approved by National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (NCLT). In terms of the said Scheme, effective from 1 October, 2017, IT business of CESC got demerged into the Company. The Company now has, amongst its subsidiaries, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Quest Properties India Limited, Guiltfree Industries Limited and Bowlopedia Restaurants India Limited. The Company ventured into the FMCG business in 2017-18 through wholly owned subsidiary Guiltfree Industries Limited (GIL), by launching packaged healthy snacks under the brand Too Yumm! by introducing two new categories - Quinoa Puffs and Karare
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RPSG Ventures Ltd share price today?

The RPSG Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1111.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of RPSG Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RPSG Ventures Ltd is ₹3678.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RPSG Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RPSG Ventures Ltd is 32.42 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RPSG Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RPSG Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RPSG Ventures Ltd is ₹569.75 and ₹1360 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RPSG Ventures Ltd?

RPSG Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.78%, 3 Years at 17.15%, 1 Year at 59.84%, 6 Month at 59.55%, 3 Month at 14.18% and 1 Month at 4.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RPSG Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RPSG Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.51 %
Institutions - 5.32 %
Public - 31.18 %

