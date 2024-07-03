Summary

RPSG Ventures Limited (RVL), formerly known CESC Ventures Limited, (CVL) is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group), a leading diversified business conglomerate in India. The Company was incorporated on 07 February, 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited (CESC) - the flagship company of RP-SG Group. The Company operates in the fields of information technology and allied services. The Company decided to diversify portfolio and restructure operations in 2017. As a part of this restructuring scheme, IT service operations of CESC were transferred to the Company and certain erstwhile CESC subsidiary companies operating in business process outsourcing, FMCG, restaurant and real estate sectors were brought under the Company as its subsidiaries. A Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, CESC Limited (its erstwhile Holding Company) and some other CESC subsidiaries was approved by National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (NCLT). In terms of the said Scheme, effective from 1 October, 2017, IT business of CESC got demerged into the Company. The Company now has, amongst its subsidiaries, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Quest Properties India Limited, Guiltfree Industries Limited and Bowlopedia Restaurants India Limited. The Company ventured into the FMCG business in 2017-18 through wholly owned subsidiary Guiltfree Industries Limited (GIL), by launching packaged healthy snacks under the brand Too Yumm! by introducing two new categories - Quinoa Puffs and Karare

