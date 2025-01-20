Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.12
22.29
Op profit growth
26.06
47.71
EBIT growth
17.82
80.91
Net profit growth
-237.29
2,722.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.27
12.53
10.38
EBIT margin
9.13
9.23
6.24
Net profit margin
1.96
-1.7
-0.07
RoCE
9.68
9.26
RoNW
1.4
-1.06
RoA
0.52
-0.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
127.09
22.02
28.58
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-60.03
-129.97
-85.88
Book value per share
948.33
814.36
877.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.6
15.29
4.09
P/CEPS
-9.75
-2.59
-1.36
P/B
0.61
0.41
0.13
EV/EBIDTA
4.59
3.17
3.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-42.49
-57.64
-20.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.61
39.45
Inventory days
3.19
3.41
Creditor days
-23.25
-23.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.91
-4.81
-2.83
Net debt / equity
1.01
0.71
0.66
Net debt / op. profit
2.9
2.19
3.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-3.98
-3.41
-4.56
Employee costs
-60.92
-64.08
-63.17
Other costs
-21.82
-19.96
-21.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.