iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RPSG Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

1,025
(0.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:14:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RPSG Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.12

22.29

Op profit growth

26.06

47.71

EBIT growth

17.82

80.91

Net profit growth

-237.29

2,722.71

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.27

12.53

10.38

EBIT margin

9.13

9.23

6.24

Net profit margin

1.96

-1.7

-0.07

RoCE

9.68

9.26

RoNW

1.4

-1.06

RoA

0.52

-0.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

127.09

22.02

28.58

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-60.03

-129.97

-85.88

Book value per share

948.33

814.36

877.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.6

15.29

4.09

P/CEPS

-9.75

-2.59

-1.36

P/B

0.61

0.41

0.13

EV/EBIDTA

4.59

3.17

3.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-42.49

-57.64

-20.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.61

39.45

Inventory days

3.19

3.41

Creditor days

-23.25

-23.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.91

-4.81

-2.83

Net debt / equity

1.01

0.71

0.66

Net debt / op. profit

2.9

2.19

3.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-3.98

-3.41

-4.56

Employee costs

-60.92

-64.08

-63.17

Other costs

-21.82

-19.96

-21.88

RPSG Ventures : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RPSG Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.