|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
161.5
114
63.9
25.1
yoy growth (%)
41.66
78.4
154.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-27.67
-27.76
-26.03
-6.3
As % of sales
17.13
24.35
40.74
25.11
Other costs
-66.56
-30.88
-32.17
-16.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.21
27.08
50.35
66.29
Operating profit
67.27
55.36
5.68
2.15
OPM
41.65
48.56
8.89
8.59
Depreciation
-1.12
-0.54
-0.06
0
Interest expense
-3.58
0
0
0
Other income
135.24
115.29
170.15
2.23
Profit before tax
197.81
170.11
175.77
4.38
Taxes
-53.14
-42.81
-1.48
-2.08
Tax rate
-26.86
-25.16
-0.84
-47.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
144.67
127.3
174.29
2.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
144.67
127.3
174.29
2.3
yoy growth (%)
13.64
-26.96
7,465.99
NPM
89.57
111.66
272.75
9.17
