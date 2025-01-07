iifl-logo-icon 1
RPSG Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,184.2
(6.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:24:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

161.5

114

63.9

25.1

yoy growth (%)

41.66

78.4

154.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-27.67

-27.76

-26.03

-6.3

As % of sales

17.13

24.35

40.74

25.11

Other costs

-66.56

-30.88

-32.17

-16.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.21

27.08

50.35

66.29

Operating profit

67.27

55.36

5.68

2.15

OPM

41.65

48.56

8.89

8.59

Depreciation

-1.12

-0.54

-0.06

0

Interest expense

-3.58

0

0

0

Other income

135.24

115.29

170.15

2.23

Profit before tax

197.81

170.11

175.77

4.38

Taxes

-53.14

-42.81

-1.48

-2.08

Tax rate

-26.86

-25.16

-0.84

-47.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

144.67

127.3

174.29

2.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

144.67

127.3

174.29

2.3

yoy growth (%)

13.64

-26.96

7,465.99

NPM

89.57

111.66

272.75

9.17

