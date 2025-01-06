iifl-logo-icon 1
RPSG Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,107.3
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

RPSG Ventures FINANCIALS

RPSG Ventures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

197.81

170.11

175.77

4.38

Depreciation

-1.12

-0.54

-0.06

0

Tax paid

-53.14

-42.81

-1.48

-2.08

Working capital

-86.67

-102.31

14.54

Other operating items

Operating

56.88

24.45

188.76

Capital expenditure

34.71

12.92

1.95

Free cash flow

91.59

37.37

190.71

Equity raised

3,827.86

3,325.32

2,911.91

Investing

450.55

225.83

216.33

Financing

83.96

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4,453.96

3,588.52

3,318.96

QUICKLINKS FOR RPSG Ventures Ltd

