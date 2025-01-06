RPSG Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
197.81
170.11
175.77
4.38
Depreciation
-1.12
-0.54
-0.06
0
Tax paid
-53.14
-42.81
-1.48
-2.08
Working capital
-86.67
-102.31
14.54
Other operating items
Operating
56.88
24.45
188.76
Capital expenditure
34.71
12.92
1.95
Free cash flow
91.59
37.37
190.71
Equity raised
3,827.86
3,325.32
2,911.91
Investing
450.55
225.83
216.33
Financing
83.96
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4,453.96
3,588.52
3,318.96
