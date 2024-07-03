RPSG Ventures Ltd Summary

RPSG Ventures Limited (RVL), formerly known CESC Ventures Limited, (CVL) is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group), a leading diversified business conglomerate in India. The Company was incorporated on 07 February, 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited (CESC) - the flagship company of RP-SG Group. The Company operates in the fields of information technology and allied services. The Company decided to diversify portfolio and restructure operations in 2017. As a part of this restructuring scheme, IT service operations of CESC were transferred to the Company and certain erstwhile CESC subsidiary companies operating in business process outsourcing, FMCG, restaurant and real estate sectors were brought under the Company as its subsidiaries. A Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, CESC Limited (its erstwhile Holding Company) and some other CESC subsidiaries was approved by National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (NCLT). In terms of the said Scheme, effective from 1 October, 2017, IT business of CESC got demerged into the Company. The Company now has, amongst its subsidiaries, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Quest Properties India Limited, Guiltfree Industries Limited and Bowlopedia Restaurants India Limited. The Company ventured into the FMCG business in 2017-18 through wholly owned subsidiary Guiltfree Industries Limited (GIL), by launching packaged healthy snacks under the brand Too Yumm! by introducing two new categories - Quinoa Puffs and Karare, each with five different variants - taking the total to 5 categories with 25 variants in April 2017. The Company issued and allotted 2,65,11,409 fully paid equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each on 14 November, 2018 to the shareholders of CESC Limited in the ratio of 2 equity shares of the Company for every 10 equity shares held by them in CESC Limited on 31 October, 2018 in terms of the aforesaid Scheme. The said shares got listed with BSE, NSE and CSE.During the year 2021, the Company ventured into the sports business by acquiring 100% stake in APA Services Private Limited (APA). During the year 2021, IT services were provided to CESC Limited and its subsidiary entities in both power generation and distribution, including the distribution ventures in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. With a portfolio of services that encompass application development and management; setup and operations and maintenance of IT infrastructure; data centre and disaster recovery set-up and solutions; cyber security management; and smart building solutions.In 2020-21, Company acquired entire share capital of APA Services Private Limited (APA), a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Company, operating in the sports sector and having registered office in Kolkata. Herbolab India Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, became a Wholly-owned Subsidiary with effect from 08 March, 2021 pursuant to acquisition of balance 35.37% of Herbolabs Shares by the Company. Consequently, 3 subsidiaries of APA became subsidiaries of the Company.In 2022-23, the Company entered the Indian namkeen category; and launched a personal care brand called Naturali. RPSG SportsVentures Private Limited, RPSG Sports South Africa PTY Limited and Firstource Solutions Jamaica Limited became subsidiaries of the Company in 2022-23. The Company launched 20 new products in the immunity, mens wellness, fitness, and illness categories. This includes special formulations of Chyawanprash in its MyPrash range of products for postnatal care and diabetes along with modern format such as gummies and toffees. It also forayed into weight gain, plant protein and Shilajit in a resin format in 2023. The Company launched a premium skincare brand Within Beauty in 2024 to resolve deep rooted skin issues. It further launched Apple Cider Vinegar juice and effervescent.