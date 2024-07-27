|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|May please find attached intimation with respect to the captioned subject. Attached is the intimation containing the Notice calling the Seventh Annual General Meeting alongwith the Annual Report for the F.Y. 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024) The outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the Company is attached herewith. The Scrutinizers Report is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.