iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RPSG Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

999.75
(-0.74%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

RPSG Ventures CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
RPSG Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 pertaining to the Financial Year 2024-25. Attached herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
RPSG Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Attached is the outcome of Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
RPSG Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter /nine months ended December 31 2023 pertaining to the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
RPSG Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising. Attached herewith the announcement. The outcome of the Board Meeting is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

RPSG Ventures: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RPSG Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.