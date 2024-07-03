iifl-logo-icon 1
Quintegra Solutions Ltd Share Price

2.42
(4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.32
  • Day's High2.43
  • 52 Wk High2.78
  • Prev. Close2.32
  • Day's Low2.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1.45
  • Turnover (lac)1.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Quintegra Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.32

Prev. Close

2.32

Turnover(Lac.)

1.68

Day's High

2.43

Day's Low

2.2

52 Week's High

2.78

52 Week's Low

1.45

Book Value

-4.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Quintegra Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

Quintegra Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Quintegra Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.48%

Non-Promoter- 7.46%

Institutions: 7.45%

Non-Institutions: 90.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quintegra Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.81

26.81

26.81

26.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-39.73

-39.68

-39.56

-39.5

Net Worth

-12.92

-12.87

-12.75

-12.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0.2

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

0

0.18

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.37

Working capital

0.02

0.07

0.22

-0.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1,579.02

-101.91

-235.79

-57.91

EBIT growth

1,579.02

-101.91

86.66

-127.32

Net profit growth

1,498.81

-102

-167.7

-103.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

12.87

17.65

37.88

177.13

388.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.87

17.65

37.88

177.13

388.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.02

0

0

2.02

Quintegra Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quintegra Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

V Sriraman

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Meleveettil Padmanabhan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Kalyanaraman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

G Venkatarajulu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P Sangeetha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Ramasamy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K S M Rao

Non Executive Director

SASI REKHA BALACHANDER

Non Executive Director

Chandrasekar Krishnamoorthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quintegra Solutions Ltd

Summary

Summary

Quintegra Solutions Limited (Formerly known Soffia Software Limited) incorporated in 1994, specializes in providing cost-effective turnkey software solutions in Client-Server, ERP, Component-based Applications, Web Applications and E-Commerce. The company has completed a lot of projects successfully by combining their expertise in e-business strategy and providing full Web site functionality and develop robust network architecture. Soffia Software Limited has pioneered the development of effective software packages for Taxation,Human Resource Management System,Payroll and Asset Accounting. Soffia Software Limited was accredited as an ISO 9001 Certified Company.In 2001 the company launched new products viz,TDSSOFT,eMPower etc. The Company is foraying into embedded technologies as the demand for embedded software services is growing more.The Company acquired the UK business of Silverline Technologies in 2003. In June 2003, it acquired TranSys Technologies. In 2004, it floated Offshore Development Centre in Bangalore. In 2006-07, it acquired 100% shareholding of ValleyUS Inc. a software development and consulting company in USA. In 2007-08, it acquired PA Corporation Inc. a US-based information technology corporation providing financial services in the market with consulting resources in a variety of IT-related projects; further it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz Quintegra Solutions Ireland Limited in Ireland.
Company FAQs

What is the Quintegra Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Quintegra Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quintegra Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quintegra Solutions Ltd is ₹6.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quintegra Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quintegra Solutions Ltd is 0 and -0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quintegra Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quintegra Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quintegra Solutions Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quintegra Solutions Ltd?

Quintegra Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.55%, 3 Years at 14.39%, 1 Year at 36.47%, 6 Month at -2.52%, 3 Month at 42.33% and 1 Month at 11.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quintegra Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quintegra Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.48 %
Institutions - 7.46 %
Public - 90.06 %

