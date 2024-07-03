Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.32
Prev. Close₹2.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.68
Day's High₹2.43
Day's Low₹2.2
52 Week's High₹2.78
52 Week's Low₹1.45
Book Value₹-4.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.81
26.81
26.81
26.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-39.73
-39.68
-39.56
-39.5
Net Worth
-12.92
-12.87
-12.75
-12.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0.2
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
0.18
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.37
Working capital
0.02
0.07
0.22
-0.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1,579.02
-101.91
-235.79
-57.91
EBIT growth
1,579.02
-101.91
86.66
-127.32
Net profit growth
1,498.81
-102
-167.7
-103.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
12.87
17.65
37.88
177.13
388.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.87
17.65
37.88
177.13
388.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.02
0
0
2.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
V Sriraman
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Meleveettil Padmanabhan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Kalyanaraman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
G Venkatarajulu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P Sangeetha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Ramasamy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K S M Rao
Non Executive Director
SASI REKHA BALACHANDER
Non Executive Director
Chandrasekar Krishnamoorthy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quintegra Solutions Ltd
Summary
Quintegra Solutions Limited (Formerly known Soffia Software Limited) incorporated in 1994, specializes in providing cost-effective turnkey software solutions in Client-Server, ERP, Component-based Applications, Web Applications and E-Commerce. The company has completed a lot of projects successfully by combining their expertise in e-business strategy and providing full Web site functionality and develop robust network architecture. Soffia Software Limited has pioneered the development of effective software packages for Taxation,Human Resource Management System,Payroll and Asset Accounting. Soffia Software Limited was accredited as an ISO 9001 Certified Company.In 2001 the company launched new products viz,TDSSOFT,eMPower etc. The Company is foraying into embedded technologies as the demand for embedded software services is growing more.The Company acquired the UK business of Silverline Technologies in 2003. In June 2003, it acquired TranSys Technologies. In 2004, it floated Offshore Development Centre in Bangalore. In 2006-07, it acquired 100% shareholding of ValleyUS Inc. a software development and consulting company in USA. In 2007-08, it acquired PA Corporation Inc. a US-based information technology corporation providing financial services in the market with consulting resources in a variety of IT-related projects; further it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz Quintegra Solutions Ireland Limited in Ireland.
Read More
The Quintegra Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quintegra Solutions Ltd is ₹6.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quintegra Solutions Ltd is 0 and -0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quintegra Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quintegra Solutions Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quintegra Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.55%, 3 Years at 14.39%, 1 Year at 36.47%, 6 Month at -2.52%, 3 Month at 42.33% and 1 Month at 11.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.