Quintegra Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.81
26.81
26.81
26.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-39.73
-39.68
-39.56
-39.5
Net Worth
-12.92
-12.87
-12.75
-12.69
Minority Interest
Debt
13.21
12.77
12.69
12.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.29
-0.1
-0.06
-0.08
Fixed Assets
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.91
-1.3
-1.27
-1.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.41
-0.16
-0.17
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.91
-0.89
-1.11
-1.12
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
0.29
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.