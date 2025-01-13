iifl-logo-icon 1
Quintegra Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

2.53
(4.55%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:15:17 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Quintegra Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.81

26.81

26.81

26.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-39.73

-39.68

-39.56

-39.5

Net Worth

-12.92

-12.87

-12.75

-12.69

Minority Interest

Debt

13.21

12.77

12.69

12.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.29

-0.1

-0.06

-0.08

Fixed Assets

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.91

-1.3

-1.27

-1.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.41

-0.16

-0.17

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.91

-0.89

-1.11

-1.12

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

0.29

-0.09

-0.07

-0.09

QUICKLINKS FOR Quintegra Solutions Ltd

