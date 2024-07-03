Quintegra Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
2.72
3.46
3.53
2.68
3.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.72
3.46
3.53
2.68
3.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.04
0.03
21.95
0
Total Income
2.73
3.5
3.56
24.63
3.21
Total Expenditure
2.58
3.36
3.23
24.02
3.33
PBIDT
0.15
0.14
0.33
0.61
-0.12
Interest
3.78
3.7
3.57
4.11
3.45
PBDT
-3.63
-3.56
-3.24
-3.5
-3.57
Depreciation
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.4
0.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.1
-4.03
-3.71
-3.9
-4.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.1
-4.03
-3.71
-3.9
-4.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-1.16
21.86
-0.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.1
-4.03
-2.55
-25.76
-3.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.53
-1.5
-1.38
-1.45
-1.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.81
26.81
26.81
26.81
26.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,51,44,284
2,51,22,044
2,51,22,044
2,51,22,044
2,51,22,044
Public Shareholding (%)
93.77
93.69
93.69
93.69
93.69
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
10,00,004
10,00,004
10,00,004
10,00,004
10,00,004
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
59.9
59.11
59.11
59.11
59.11
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
6,69,542
6,91,782
6,91,782
6,91,782
6,91,782
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
40.1
40.89
40.89
40.89
40.89
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.5
2.58
2.58
2.58
2.58
PBIDTM(%)
5.51
4.04
9.34
22.76
-3.73
PBDTM(%)
-133.45
-102.89
-91.78
-130.59
-111.21
PATM(%)
-150.73
-116.47
-105.09
-145.52
-126.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.