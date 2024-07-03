iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quintegra Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

2.42
(4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

2.72

3.46

3.53

2.68

3.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.72

3.46

3.53

2.68

3.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.04

0.03

21.95

0

Total Income

2.73

3.5

3.56

24.63

3.21

Total Expenditure

2.58

3.36

3.23

24.02

3.33

PBIDT

0.15

0.14

0.33

0.61

-0.12

Interest

3.78

3.7

3.57

4.11

3.45

PBDT

-3.63

-3.56

-3.24

-3.5

-3.57

Depreciation

0.47

0.47

0.47

0.4

0.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.1

-4.03

-3.71

-3.9

-4.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.1

-4.03

-3.71

-3.9

-4.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-1.16

21.86

-0.12

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.1

-4.03

-2.55

-25.76

-3.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.53

-1.5

-1.38

-1.45

-1.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.81

26.81

26.81

26.81

26.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,51,44,284

2,51,22,044

2,51,22,044

2,51,22,044

2,51,22,044

Public Shareholding (%)

93.77

93.69

93.69

93.69

93.69

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

10,00,004

10,00,004

10,00,004

10,00,004

10,00,004

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

59.9

59.11

59.11

59.11

59.11

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

6,69,542

6,91,782

6,91,782

6,91,782

6,91,782

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

40.1

40.89

40.89

40.89

40.89

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2.5

2.58

2.58

2.58

2.58

PBIDTM(%)

5.51

4.04

9.34

22.76

-3.73

PBDTM(%)

-133.45

-102.89

-91.78

-130.59

-111.21

PATM(%)

-150.73

-116.47

-105.09

-145.52

-126.16

Quintegra Soln.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quintegra Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.