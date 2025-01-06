Quintegra Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
0.18
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.37
Working capital
0.02
0.07
0.22
-0.69
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
0.06
0.4
-0.96
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.03
0.06
0.4
-0.96
Equity raised
-79
-78.99
-79.27
-78.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
25.3
25.15
24.95
25.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-53.74
-53.78
-53.92
-54.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.