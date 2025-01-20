iifl-logo-icon 1
Quintegra Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

2.31
(-1.70%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:39:05 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.23

Op profit growth

19.08

EBIT growth

16.52

Net profit growth

-63.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-165.13

-100.89

EBIT margin

-178.88

-111.7

Net profit margin

-306.04

-616.63

RoCE

-36.28

RoNW

13.98

RoA

-15.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.38

-41.39

Book value per share

-33.36

-19.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.14

-0.11

P/B

-0.06

-0.24

EV/EBIDTA

-6.38

-7.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

2.27

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

328.61

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-27.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.61

1.59

Net debt / equity

-1.44

-2.52

Net debt / op. profit

-6.07

-7.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-69.86

-84.16

Other costs

-195.26

-116.73

