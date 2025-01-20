Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.23
Op profit growth
19.08
EBIT growth
16.52
Net profit growth
-63.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-165.13
-100.89
EBIT margin
-178.88
-111.7
Net profit margin
-306.04
-616.63
RoCE
-36.28
RoNW
13.98
RoA
-15.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.38
-41.39
Book value per share
-33.36
-19.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.14
-0.11
P/B
-0.06
-0.24
EV/EBIDTA
-6.38
-7.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
2.27
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
328.61
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-27.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.61
1.59
Net debt / equity
-1.44
-2.52
Net debt / op. profit
-6.07
-7.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-69.86
-84.16
Other costs
-195.26
-116.73
