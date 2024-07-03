iifl-logo-icon 1
Quintegra Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.42
(4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

9.71

10.11

13.72

31.01

158.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.71

10.11

13.72

31.01

158.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.02

0

0

0

Total Income

9.78

10.13

13.72

31.01

158.8

Total Expenditure

9.15

33.33

25.78

31.37

155.88

PBIDT

0.63

-23.2

-12.05

-0.36

2.92

Interest

11.06

10.11

9.22

10.9

11.85

PBDT

-10.43

-33.31

-21.28

-11.27

-8.93

Depreciation

1.41

1.48

2.9

3.09

3.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.2

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-11.84

-34.79

-24.18

-14.36

-12.85

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.84

-34.79

-24.18

-14.36

-12.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.54

-7.75

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-11.84

-34.79

-24.18

-13.82

-5.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.42

-12.97

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.81

26.81

26.8

26.8

26.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,51,44,284

2,51,22,044

2,12,36,940

1,99,06,690

1,92,35,640

Public Shareholding (%)

93.77

93.69

79.19

74.23

71.73

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

10,00,004

10,00,004

48,85,109

48,85,109

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

59.9

59.11

87.59

70.73

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.73

3.73

88.22

18.21

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

6,69,542

6,91,782

6,91,782

20,22,031

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

40.1

40.89

12.39

29.27

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2.5

2.58

2.57

7.53

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.48

-229.47

-87.82

-1.16

1.83

PBDTM(%)

-107.41

-329.47

-155.1

-36.34

-5.62

PATM(%)

-121.93

-344.11

-176.23

-46.33

-8.09

