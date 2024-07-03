Quintegra Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
9.71
10.11
13.72
31.01
158.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.71
10.11
13.72
31.01
158.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.02
0
0
0
Total Income
9.78
10.13
13.72
31.01
158.8
Total Expenditure
9.15
33.33
25.78
31.37
155.88
PBIDT
0.63
-23.2
-12.05
-0.36
2.92
Interest
11.06
10.11
9.22
10.9
11.85
PBDT
-10.43
-33.31
-21.28
-11.27
-8.93
Depreciation
1.41
1.48
2.9
3.09
3.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.2
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.84
-34.79
-24.18
-14.36
-12.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.84
-34.79
-24.18
-14.36
-12.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.54
-7.75
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-11.84
-34.79
-24.18
-13.82
-5.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.42
-12.97
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.81
26.81
26.8
26.8
26.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,51,44,284
2,51,22,044
2,12,36,940
1,99,06,690
1,92,35,640
Public Shareholding (%)
93.77
93.69
79.19
74.23
71.73
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
10,00,004
10,00,004
48,85,109
48,85,109
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
59.9
59.11
87.59
70.73
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.73
3.73
88.22
18.21
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
6,69,542
6,91,782
6,91,782
20,22,031
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
40.1
40.89
12.39
29.27
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.5
2.58
2.57
7.53
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.48
-229.47
-87.82
-1.16
1.83
PBDTM(%)
-107.41
-329.47
-155.1
-36.34
-5.62
PATM(%)
-121.93
-344.11
-176.23
-46.33
-8.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.