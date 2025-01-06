Quintegra Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND OUTLOOK

The Company still does not have any business. All cost cutting measures are implemented more effectively. Attempts to revive the Company continue. There was no Change in the nature of the business of the Company done during the year.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Nothing to report since there are no operations and employees except Wholetime Director and Company Secretary.

Reporting on various aspects of MDA will not be appropriate at present as the Company has still not come out of financial and operational crunch. All possible efforts to revive/restructure the business are being explored. However for the benefit of members current situation relating to IT industry in general as reported by Nasscom are briefed in this section even though they may not be applicable to the company in the present scenario.

