iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quintegra Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

2.35
(-2.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Quintegra Soln. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is to be convened on 13th November 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 among other things. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 approved by the board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results approved by the Board of Directors for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 is enclosed Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 approved by the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 among other things. Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 approved by the board of directors attached. Additional Directors are appointed in the Board by the Board of Directors in the meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors Meeting of our Company is convened to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results among other things. Un Audited FInancial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023, as Approved by the Board of the Directors in the Meeting Held today (13th February 2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Quintegra Soln.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quintegra Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.