|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is to be convened on 13th November 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 among other things. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 approved by the board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results approved by the Board of Directors for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 is enclosed Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 approved by the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 among other things. Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 approved by the board of directors attached. Additional Directors are appointed in the Board by the Board of Directors in the meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors Meeting of our Company is convened to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results among other things. Un Audited FInancial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023, as Approved by the Board of the Directors in the Meeting Held today (13th February 2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
