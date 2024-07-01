|Purpose
|AGM 14/08/2024 The Annual General Meeting of the Share Holders of the Company is Convened to be held on Wednesday, 14th August 2024. Record Date (Cut-off Date) for the Purpose of the Annual General Meeting is Wednesday, 7th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024) AGM Proceedings and Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
