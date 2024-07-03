Summary

Black Box Ltd (Formerly known AGC Networks Ltd) was incorporated in August, 1986. Tata Telecom (TTL) belonged to Tatas and Avaya, formerly a division of Lucent Technologies, which has its roots in AT & T. Tata Group sold out its 25.1% Shareholding in the company to Avaya in the year 2004. Subsequently, the Avayas holding in the company increased from 25.5% to 50.6%. Avaya made a public offer to purchase 20% Shares and they acquired 8.53% from the general public, with this acquisition they currently hold 59.13% of the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the company. Consequently, name of the company was changed in October 2004 from Tata Telecom Ltd to Avaya GlobalConnect Ltd.The Company is a leading provider of communication systems,applications and services. The company manufactures EPABX systems and also provides services like software integration, installation, commissioning and support. The company has technical collaboration with OKI Electric Company, Japan. The company diversified into manufacturing multiple access radios and point-to-point digital radios, supplied to the Indian Railways, DoT, etc. The company also manufactures voice processing systems, digital paradigm exchanges with the latest features like ISDN compatibility, ADPCM transcoders, 10 channel digital UHF radios, etc. The company expanded its services into Project Management,System Integration,Application Development etc which offer growth in revenues and profitability.TTL floated a new company, Trans In

