SectorIT - Software
Open₹660.05
Prev. Close₹664.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,422.1
Day's High₹676
Day's Low₹631.65
52 Week's High₹714.8
52 Week's Low₹209.8
Book Value₹18.41
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,616.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.61
33.58
45.21
44.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.85
295.62
240.04
231.71
Net Worth
314.46
329.2
285.25
276.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
249.54
309.35
306.85
303.39
yoy growth (%)
-19.33
0.81
1.14
23.34
Raw materials
-69.22
-120.25
-120.87
-118.36
As % of sales
27.73
38.87
39.39
39.01
Employee costs
-32.21
-36.43
-44.6
-46.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.86
-1.62
-4.38
11.22
Depreciation
-5.39
-7.46
-2.01
-2.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-21
-15.95
-10.88
42.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.33
0.81
1.14
23.34
Op profit growth
-33.2
114.6
-70.91
-496.57
EBIT growth
-10.19
33.25
-60.58
-866.58
Net profit growth
14.11
-227.34
-95.96
-294.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,281.58
6,287.56
5,370.17
4,674.02
4,993.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,281.58
6,287.56
5,370.17
4,674.02
4,993.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.44
27.35
6.36
11.13
7.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sanjeev Verma
Chairman
D J Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Naresh Lakshman Singh Kothari
Executive Director & CFO
Deepak Kumar Bansal.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Nagpal
Executive Director
Anshuman Ruia
Independent Director
Munesh Khanna
Reports by Black Box Ltd
Summary
Black Box Ltd (Formerly known AGC Networks Ltd) was incorporated in August, 1986. Tata Telecom (TTL) belonged to Tatas and Avaya, formerly a division of Lucent Technologies, which has its roots in AT & T. Tata Group sold out its 25.1% Shareholding in the company to Avaya in the year 2004. Subsequently, the Avayas holding in the company increased from 25.5% to 50.6%. Avaya made a public offer to purchase 20% Shares and they acquired 8.53% from the general public, with this acquisition they currently hold 59.13% of the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the company. Consequently, name of the company was changed in October 2004 from Tata Telecom Ltd to Avaya GlobalConnect Ltd.The Company is a leading provider of communication systems,applications and services. The company manufactures EPABX systems and also provides services like software integration, installation, commissioning and support. The company has technical collaboration with OKI Electric Company, Japan. The company diversified into manufacturing multiple access radios and point-to-point digital radios, supplied to the Indian Railways, DoT, etc. The company also manufactures voice processing systems, digital paradigm exchanges with the latest features like ISDN compatibility, ADPCM transcoders, 10 channel digital UHF radios, etc. The company expanded its services into Project Management,System Integration,Application Development etc which offer growth in revenues and profitability.TTL floated a new company, Trans In
Read More
The Black Box Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹631.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Black Box Ltd is ₹10616.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Black Box Ltd is 0 and 26.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Black Box Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Black Box Ltd is ₹209.8 and ₹714.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Black Box Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.03%, 3 Years at 50.78%, 1 Year at 129.95%, 6 Month at 76.98%, 3 Month at 33.21% and 1 Month at -1.57%.
