iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Black Box Ltd Share Price

631.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open660.05
  • Day's High676
  • 52 Wk High714.8
  • Prev. Close664.9
  • Day's Low631.65
  • 52 Wk Low 209.8
  • Turnover (lac)1,422.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value18.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,616.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Black Box Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

660.05

Prev. Close

664.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1,422.1

Day's High

676

Day's Low

631.65

52 Week's High

714.8

52 Week's Low

209.8

Book Value

18.41

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,616.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Black Box Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Black Box Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Black Box Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.06%

Foreign: 71.06%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 3.52%

Institutions: 3.52%

Non-Institutions: 25.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Black Box Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.61

33.58

45.21

44.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

280.85

295.62

240.04

231.71

Net Worth

314.46

329.2

285.25

276.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

249.54

309.35

306.85

303.39

yoy growth (%)

-19.33

0.81

1.14

23.34

Raw materials

-69.22

-120.25

-120.87

-118.36

As % of sales

27.73

38.87

39.39

39.01

Employee costs

-32.21

-36.43

-44.6

-46.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.86

-1.62

-4.38

11.22

Depreciation

-5.39

-7.46

-2.01

-2.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-21

-15.95

-10.88

42.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.33

0.81

1.14

23.34

Op profit growth

-33.2

114.6

-70.91

-496.57

EBIT growth

-10.19

33.25

-60.58

-866.58

Net profit growth

14.11

-227.34

-95.96

-294.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,281.58

6,287.56

5,370.17

4,674.02

4,993.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,281.58

6,287.56

5,370.17

4,674.02

4,993.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.44

27.35

6.36

11.13

7.41

View Annually Results

Black Box Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Black Box Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sanjeev Verma

Chairman

D J Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Naresh Lakshman Singh Kothari

Executive Director & CFO

Deepak Kumar Bansal.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Nagpal

Executive Director

Anshuman Ruia

Independent Director

Munesh Khanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Black Box Ltd

Summary

Black Box Ltd (Formerly known AGC Networks Ltd) was incorporated in August, 1986. Tata Telecom (TTL) belonged to Tatas and Avaya, formerly a division of Lucent Technologies, which has its roots in AT & T. Tata Group sold out its 25.1% Shareholding in the company to Avaya in the year 2004. Subsequently, the Avayas holding in the company increased from 25.5% to 50.6%. Avaya made a public offer to purchase 20% Shares and they acquired 8.53% from the general public, with this acquisition they currently hold 59.13% of the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the company. Consequently, name of the company was changed in October 2004 from Tata Telecom Ltd to Avaya GlobalConnect Ltd.The Company is a leading provider of communication systems,applications and services. The company manufactures EPABX systems and also provides services like software integration, installation, commissioning and support. The company has technical collaboration with OKI Electric Company, Japan. The company diversified into manufacturing multiple access radios and point-to-point digital radios, supplied to the Indian Railways, DoT, etc. The company also manufactures voice processing systems, digital paradigm exchanges with the latest features like ISDN compatibility, ADPCM transcoders, 10 channel digital UHF radios, etc. The company expanded its services into Project Management,System Integration,Application Development etc which offer growth in revenues and profitability.TTL floated a new company, Trans In
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Black Box Ltd share price today?

The Black Box Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹631.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Black Box Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Black Box Ltd is ₹10616.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Black Box Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Black Box Ltd is 0 and 26.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Black Box Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Black Box Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Black Box Ltd is ₹209.8 and ₹714.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Black Box Ltd?

Black Box Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.03%, 3 Years at 50.78%, 1 Year at 129.95%, 6 Month at 76.98%, 3 Month at 33.21% and 1 Month at -1.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Black Box Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Black Box Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.06 %
Institutions - 3.53 %
Public - 25.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Black Box Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.