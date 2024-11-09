Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Black Box Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015, please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 9, 2024. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Black Box Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 13, 2024, has fixed Wednesday September 18, 2024, as record date for the purpose of 38th AGM of the Company to be held on September 25, 2024. This is for your information, records and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Preferential Issue of shares The Company has informed the exchange regarding Issuance of 98,32,123 convertible Warrants on preferential basis. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 2, 2024, has approved to convene and hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, August 29, 2024. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 27 May 2024

Black Box Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter/Year ended on March 31 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015, please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024