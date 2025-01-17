iifl-logo-icon 1
Black Box Ltd Key Ratios

614
(-2.10%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.4

580.88

-5.99

-11.47

Op profit growth

-4.54

1,006.48

3

469.19

EBIT growth

-11.64

908.09

2.28

990.7

Net profit growth

89.9

175.41

44.53

-129.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.52

7.37

4.54

4.14

EBIT margin

5.71

6.05

4.09

3.76

Net profit margin

1.67

0.82

2.03

1.32

RoCE

55.69

91.98

12.58

12.4

RoNW

127.68

-23.9

4.66

3.72

RoA

4.06

3.12

1.56

1.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

24.01

-26.88

5.24

3.63

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.37

-19.45

2.37

1.32

Book value per share

63.54

-59.22

31.65

24.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.68

-1.74

3.79

5.05

P/CEPS

-47.75

-2.41

8.37

13.86

P/B

4.03

-0.79

0.74

0.74

EV/EBIDTA

11.26

2.3

10.88

11.55

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-10.56

-4.03

-81.98

-73.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

23.46

20.81

103.18

98.88

Inventory days

11.14

6.12

12.34

9.85

Creditor days

-44.89

-27.09

-73.53

-81.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.72

-2.33

-1.2

-1.12

Net debt / equity

-0.39

-1.28

1.46

2.19

Net debt / op. profit

-0.23

0.61

3.97

4.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.96

-30.15

-33.04

-35.75

Employee costs

-39.05

-37.93

-26.27

-24.54

Other costs

-20.45

-24.53

-36.13

-35.55

