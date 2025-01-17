Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.4
580.88
-5.99
-11.47
Op profit growth
-4.54
1,006.48
3
469.19
EBIT growth
-11.64
908.09
2.28
990.7
Net profit growth
89.9
175.41
44.53
-129.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.52
7.37
4.54
4.14
EBIT margin
5.71
6.05
4.09
3.76
Net profit margin
1.67
0.82
2.03
1.32
RoCE
55.69
91.98
12.58
12.4
RoNW
127.68
-23.9
4.66
3.72
RoA
4.06
3.12
1.56
1.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.01
-26.88
5.24
3.63
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.37
-19.45
2.37
1.32
Book value per share
63.54
-59.22
31.65
24.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.68
-1.74
3.79
5.05
P/CEPS
-47.75
-2.41
8.37
13.86
P/B
4.03
-0.79
0.74
0.74
EV/EBIDTA
11.26
2.3
10.88
11.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-10.56
-4.03
-81.98
-73.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.46
20.81
103.18
98.88
Inventory days
11.14
6.12
12.34
9.85
Creditor days
-44.89
-27.09
-73.53
-81.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.72
-2.33
-1.2
-1.12
Net debt / equity
-0.39
-1.28
1.46
2.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.23
0.61
3.97
4.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.96
-30.15
-33.04
-35.75
Employee costs
-39.05
-37.93
-26.27
-24.54
Other costs
-20.45
-24.53
-36.13
-35.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.