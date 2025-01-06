iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Black Box Ltd Cash Flow Statement

631.7
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Black Box Ltd

Black Box FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.86

-1.62

-4.38

11.22

Depreciation

-5.39

-7.46

-2.01

-2.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-21

-15.95

-10.88

42.09

Other operating items

Operating

-28.25

-25.04

-17.28

51.18

Capital expenditure

-34.18

22.99

-7.11

-0.03

Free cash flow

-62.43

-2.04

-24.39

51.14

Equity raised

307.95

123.89

91.78

45.94

Investing

145.76

0

0

0

Financing

-52.9

15.14

-19.23

-17.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

338.38

136.98

48.16

80.02

Black Box : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Black Box Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.