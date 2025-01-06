Black Box Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.86
-1.62
-4.38
11.22
Depreciation
-5.39
-7.46
-2.01
-2.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-21
-15.95
-10.88
42.09
Other operating items
Operating
-28.25
-25.04
-17.28
51.18
Capital expenditure
-34.18
22.99
-7.11
-0.03
Free cash flow
-62.43
-2.04
-24.39
51.14
Equity raised
307.95
123.89
91.78
45.94
Investing
145.76
0
0
0
Financing
-52.9
15.14
-19.23
-17.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
338.38
136.98
48.16
80.02
