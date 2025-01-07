Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
249.54
309.35
306.85
303.39
yoy growth (%)
-19.33
0.81
1.14
23.34
Raw materials
-69.22
-120.25
-120.87
-118.36
As % of sales
27.73
38.87
39.39
39.01
Employee costs
-32.21
-36.43
-44.6
-46.27
As % of sales
12.9
11.77
14.53
15.25
Other costs
-136.04
-134.6
-132.96
-109.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.51
43.51
43.33
36.19
Operating profit
12.07
18.07
8.42
28.95
OPM
4.83
5.84
2.74
9.54
Depreciation
-5.39
-7.46
-2.01
-2.13
Interest expense
-17.01
-18.5
-17.05
-20.9
Other income
8.47
6.26
6.25
5.3
Profit before tax
-1.86
-1.62
-4.38
11.22
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.86
-1.62
-4.38
11.22
Exceptional items
0
0
5.67
20.52
Net profit
-1.86
-1.63
1.28
31.74
yoy growth (%)
14.11
-227.34
-95.96
-294.96
NPM
-0.74
-0.52
0.41
10.46
