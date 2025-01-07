iifl-logo-icon 1
Black Box Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

646.15
(2.29%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

249.54

309.35

306.85

303.39

yoy growth (%)

-19.33

0.81

1.14

23.34

Raw materials

-69.22

-120.25

-120.87

-118.36

As % of sales

27.73

38.87

39.39

39.01

Employee costs

-32.21

-36.43

-44.6

-46.27

As % of sales

12.9

11.77

14.53

15.25

Other costs

-136.04

-134.6

-132.96

-109.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.51

43.51

43.33

36.19

Operating profit

12.07

18.07

8.42

28.95

OPM

4.83

5.84

2.74

9.54

Depreciation

-5.39

-7.46

-2.01

-2.13

Interest expense

-17.01

-18.5

-17.05

-20.9

Other income

8.47

6.26

6.25

5.3

Profit before tax

-1.86

-1.62

-4.38

11.22

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.86

-1.62

-4.38

11.22

Exceptional items

0

0

5.67

20.52

Net profit

-1.86

-1.63

1.28

31.74

yoy growth (%)

14.11

-227.34

-95.96

-294.96

NPM

-0.74

-0.52

0.41

10.46

