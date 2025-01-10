Black Box Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.61
33.58
45.21
44.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.85
295.62
240.04
231.71
Net Worth
314.46
329.2
285.25
276.64
Minority Interest
Debt
38.95
54.61
53.16
21.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
353.41
383.81
338.41
298.2
Fixed Assets
31.11
35.89
33.13
11.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
234.16
234.16
194.48
194.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
87.88
112.48
108.57
86.16
Inventories
13.58
11.49
6.87
11.86
Inventory Days
17.34
Sundry Debtors
97.29
118.52
82.48
66.88
Debtor Days
97.82
Other Current Assets
98.84
118.56
137.25
138.74
Sundry Creditors
-95.55
-101.72
-88.01
-61.53
Creditor Days
89.99
Other Current Liabilities
-26.28
-34.37
-30.02
-69.79
Cash
0.26
1.28
2.23
6.3
Total Assets
353.41
383.81
338.41
298.2
