Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 13, 2024, has fixed Wednesday September 18, 2024, as record date for the purpose of 38th AGM of the Company to be held on September 25, 2024. This is for your information, records and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. Read less.. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the stock exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 13, 2024 has fixed book closure from Thursday, September 19, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th AGM. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the Regulation 30(2) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 38th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the intimation with respect to appointment of M/s. M S K A & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 105047W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company. This is for your information, records and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to section 108 & 109 of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the scrutinizer report for the e-voting and voting concluded at the 38th AGM of the Company held on September 25, 2024. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)