Black Box CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
The Company has informed the exchange regarding Issuance of 98,32,123 convertible Warrants on preferential basis. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 2, 2024, has approved to convene and hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, August 29, 2024. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday August 29, 2024. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Section 108 & 109 of Companies Act, 2013 read with applicable rules and pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report in form MGT-13 for the e-voting process and voting conducted at the EGM of the Company held on August 29, 2024. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Black Box: Related News

No Record Found

