Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 13, 2024, has fixed Wednesday September 18, 2024, as record date for the purpose of 38th AGM of the Company to be held on September 25, 2024. This is for your information, records and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the stock exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 13, 2024 has fixed book closure from Thursday, September 19, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th AGM. This is for your information, record and necessary dissemination to all the stakeholders.