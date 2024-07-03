Black Box Ltd Summary

Black Box Ltd (Formerly known AGC Networks Ltd) was incorporated in August, 1986. Tata Telecom (TTL) belonged to Tatas and Avaya, formerly a division of Lucent Technologies, which has its roots in AT & T. Tata Group sold out its 25.1% Shareholding in the company to Avaya in the year 2004. Subsequently, the Avayas holding in the company increased from 25.5% to 50.6%. Avaya made a public offer to purchase 20% Shares and they acquired 8.53% from the general public, with this acquisition they currently hold 59.13% of the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the company. Consequently, name of the company was changed in October 2004 from Tata Telecom Ltd to Avaya GlobalConnect Ltd.The Company is a leading provider of communication systems,applications and services. The company manufactures EPABX systems and also provides services like software integration, installation, commissioning and support. The company has technical collaboration with OKI Electric Company, Japan. The company diversified into manufacturing multiple access radios and point-to-point digital radios, supplied to the Indian Railways, DoT, etc. The company also manufactures voice processing systems, digital paradigm exchanges with the latest features like ISDN compatibility, ADPCM transcoders, 10 channel digital UHF radios, etc. The company expanded its services into Project Management,System Integration,Application Development etc which offer growth in revenues and profitability.TTL floated a new company, Trans India Network System (TINS), in technical and financial collaboration with Lucent Technologies,Inc., US, for the manufacture of SLC 120 network access systems and MAR systems. Meanwhile Tata Keltron (TKL), a sick company, was merged with TTL with effect from Apr.95.In 1996, TTL was awarded the ISO 9001 certificate by the STQC Directorate, Department of Electronics, Government of India, certifying the design, development, production, installation and servicing of range of telecommunications equipment comprising of EPABX, Voice Processing Systems, Transmission Systems and Network Access Systems. TTL has also been awarded a certificate of registration by the British Standards Institute (BSI), UK, in this respect.During 2000, the company launched Paradigm Plus with state-of-the-art features like Virtual Telephony and ISDN; to its popular series of Paradigm range from OKI. Tatafone division also introduced new products including Digital Answering machines and a range of feature phones.In Mar. 2001, the Board of Tata Telecom, approved a scheme of demerger of its TataFone Division into a separate company. The company, ITel Industries Private Ltd, is promoted by Tata Industries Limited and became its 100% subsidiary. The company has won the Frost & Sullivan Market Engineering Award 2002 for Market Leadership in Interaction CRM Market in India.The company also bagged the Frost & Sullivan Marketing Strategy Award in Enterprise Voice Equipment Market.During the year 2004-2005, the company launched new products and solutions like Wireless LAN products, New range of IP Phones, server based communication platform products etc.During the year 2005-2006, the company ,launched new products and solutions like IP Office from Avaya Inc., USA, Witness Solution for Performance Optimization and Intelligent Communications for Mobility Solutions.The company was rated by Economics times as among the Top 500 Listed Companues in India.