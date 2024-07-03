Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹439.75
Prev. Close₹439.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹109.88
Day's High₹440.05
Day's Low₹430
52 Week's High₹511.6
52 Week's Low₹361.65
Book Value₹121.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,049.44
P/E23.44
EPS18.79
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.3
24.25
24.17
24.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
245.52
215.19
178.9
158.44
Net Worth
269.82
239.44
203.07
182.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
158.92
118.33
110.39
80.1
yoy growth (%)
34.3
7.18
37.82
18.73
Raw materials
0
0
-0.47
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0.43
0.07
Employee costs
-108.82
-72.74
-69.14
-49.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
31.42
37.1
29.28
19.03
Depreciation
-5.95
-6.06
-5.37
-2.37
Tax paid
-3.65
-3.12
-5.17
-2.11
Working capital
-36.57
19.44
-15.72
20.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.3
7.18
37.82
18.73
Op profit growth
-10.02
34.08
41.79
41.73
EBIT growth
-10.64
26.37
57.16
59.39
Net profit growth
-18.27
40.9
42.5
33.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
368.52
385.32
271.41
180.35
156.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
368.52
385.32
271.41
180.35
156.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.23
13.52
17.57
15.95
8.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Avinash Sethi
Managing Director
Siddharth Sethi
President & Executive Director
Mitesh Bohra
Independent Director
Santosh Muchhal
Independent Director
Shilpa Saboo
Independent Director
Sumer Bahadur Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surbhi Jain
Independent Director
Mayuri Mukherhee
Reports by InfoBeans Technologies Ltd
Summary
InfoBeans Technologies Limited was incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as InfoBeans Software Solutions Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 18, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from InfoBeans Software Solutions Private Limited to InfoBeans Systems India Private Limited, dated December 7, 2012. Once Again, the name was changed from InfoBeans Systems India Private Limited to InfoBeans Technologies Private Limited, dated March 3, 2015. Later, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, pursuant to which the name of the Company was changed to InfoBeans Technologies Limited, and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 3, 2015, was issued by Registrar of Companies to the Company.InfoBeans System Indias, software development business was transferred to Company in 2012, pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger approved by Honble High Court in Madhya Pradesh, dated September 26, 2012, with Demerged undertaking vested with company with effect from April 1, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed from InfoBeans Software Solutions Private Limited to InfoBeans Systems India Private Limited. The companies Share Entitlement ratio is of 12 equity shares in resulting company of Rs.10/- and each for every 25 equity shares of Rs.10/- held by members of demerged company. In Post Demerger, the company has created capital reserves of Rs.614.79 Lakhs in its books. The Company is engaged in software development services, real estat
Read More
The InfoBeans Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹430.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd is ₹1049.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd is 23.44 and 3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a InfoBeans Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd is ₹361.65 and ₹511.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.24%, 3 Years at 0.18%, 1 Year at -1.89%, 6 Month at -4.70%, 3 Month at 4.42% and 1 Month at 1.12%.
