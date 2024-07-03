iifl-logo-icon 1
430.65
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

T&C

  • Open439.75
  • Day's High440.05
  • 52 Wk High511.6
  • Prev. Close439.75
  • Day's Low430
  • 52 Wk Low 361.65
  • Turnover (lac)109.88
  • P/E23.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value121.47
  • EPS18.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,049.44
  • Div. Yield0.23
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

439.75

Prev. Close

439.75

Turnover(Lac.)

109.88

Day's High

440.05

Day's Low

430

52 Week's High

511.6

52 Week's Low

361.65

Book Value

121.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,049.44

P/E

23.44

EPS

18.79

Divi. Yield

0.23

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

T&C

Demat Account

View More

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.57%

Foreign: 20.56%

Indian: 53.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.32%

Institutions: 0.32%

Non-Institutions: 25.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.3

24.25

24.17

24.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

245.52

215.19

178.9

158.44

Net Worth

269.82

239.44

203.07

182.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

158.92

118.33

110.39

80.1

yoy growth (%)

34.3

7.18

37.82

18.73

Raw materials

0

0

-0.47

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

0.43

0.07

Employee costs

-108.82

-72.74

-69.14

-49.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

31.42

37.1

29.28

19.03

Depreciation

-5.95

-6.06

-5.37

-2.37

Tax paid

-3.65

-3.12

-5.17

-2.11

Working capital

-36.57

19.44

-15.72

20.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.3

7.18

37.82

18.73

Op profit growth

-10.02

34.08

41.79

41.73

EBIT growth

-10.64

26.37

57.16

59.39

Net profit growth

-18.27

40.9

42.5

33.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

368.52

385.32

271.41

180.35

156.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

368.52

385.32

271.41

180.35

156.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.23

13.52

17.57

15.95

8.1

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT InfoBeans Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Avinash Sethi

Managing Director

Siddharth Sethi

President & Executive Director

Mitesh Bohra

Independent Director

Santosh Muchhal

Independent Director

Shilpa Saboo

Independent Director

Sumer Bahadur Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surbhi Jain

Independent Director

Mayuri Mukherhee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by InfoBeans Technologies Ltd

Summary

InfoBeans Technologies Limited was incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as InfoBeans Software Solutions Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 18, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from InfoBeans Software Solutions Private Limited to InfoBeans Systems India Private Limited, dated December 7, 2012. Once Again, the name was changed from InfoBeans Systems India Private Limited to InfoBeans Technologies Private Limited, dated March 3, 2015. Later, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, pursuant to which the name of the Company was changed to InfoBeans Technologies Limited, and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 3, 2015, was issued by Registrar of Companies to the Company.InfoBeans System Indias, software development business was transferred to Company in 2012, pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger approved by Honble High Court in Madhya Pradesh, dated September 26, 2012, with Demerged undertaking vested with company with effect from April 1, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed from InfoBeans Software Solutions Private Limited to InfoBeans Systems India Private Limited. The companies Share Entitlement ratio is of 12 equity shares in resulting company of Rs.10/- and each for every 25 equity shares of Rs.10/- held by members of demerged company. In Post Demerger, the company has created capital reserves of Rs.614.79 Lakhs in its books. The Company is engaged in software development services, real estat
Company FAQs

What is the InfoBeans Technologies Ltd share price today?

The InfoBeans Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹430.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd is ₹1049.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd is 23.44 and 3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a InfoBeans Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd is ₹361.65 and ₹511.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd?

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.24%, 3 Years at 0.18%, 1 Year at -1.89%, 6 Month at -4.70%, 3 Month at 4.42% and 1 Month at 1.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.98 %
Institutions - 0.32 %
Public - 25.70 %

T&C

