Summary

InfoBeans Technologies Limited was incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as InfoBeans Software Solutions Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 18, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from InfoBeans Software Solutions Private Limited to InfoBeans Systems India Private Limited, dated December 7, 2012. Once Again, the name was changed from InfoBeans Systems India Private Limited to InfoBeans Technologies Private Limited, dated March 3, 2015. Later, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, pursuant to which the name of the Company was changed to InfoBeans Technologies Limited, and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 3, 2015, was issued by Registrar of Companies to the Company.InfoBeans System Indias, software development business was transferred to Company in 2012, pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger approved by Honble High Court in Madhya Pradesh, dated September 26, 2012, with Demerged undertaking vested with company with effect from April 1, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed from InfoBeans Software Solutions Private Limited to InfoBeans Systems India Private Limited. The companies Share Entitlement ratio is of 12 equity shares in resulting company of Rs.10/- and each for every 25 equity shares of Rs.10/- held by members of demerged company. In Post Demerger, the company has created capital reserves of Rs.614.79 Lakhs in its books. The Company is engaged in software development services, real estat

Read More