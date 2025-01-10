InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.3
24.25
24.17
24.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
245.52
215.19
178.9
158.44
Net Worth
269.82
239.44
203.07
182.46
Minority Interest
Debt
8.74
4.69
5.29
8.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.63
1.26
1.78
0
Total Liabilities
281.19
245.39
210.14
191.23
Fixed Assets
17
14.92
17.83
19.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
210.21
213.51
213.41
109.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.63
17.62
18.57
14.4
Networking Capital
23.68
-18.67
-54.08
27.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
50.47
50.93
50.68
32.82
Debtor Days
116.39
101.23
Other Current Assets
15.59
3.57
5.06
5.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.17
-1.55
-0.21
Creditor Days
3.55
0.64
Other Current Liabilities
-42.32
-73
-108.27
-10.47
Cash
11.67
18.01
14.41
19.97
Total Assets
281.19
245.39
210.14
191.23
