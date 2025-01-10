iifl-logo-icon 1
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

418.95
(-3.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:01 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.3

24.25

24.17

24.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

245.52

215.19

178.9

158.44

Net Worth

269.82

239.44

203.07

182.46

Minority Interest

Debt

8.74

4.69

5.29

8.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.63

1.26

1.78

0

Total Liabilities

281.19

245.39

210.14

191.23

Fixed Assets

17

14.92

17.83

19.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

210.21

213.51

213.41

109.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

18.63

17.62

18.57

14.4

Networking Capital

23.68

-18.67

-54.08

27.22

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

50.47

50.93

50.68

32.82

Debtor Days

116.39

101.23

Other Current Assets

15.59

3.57

5.06

5.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.17

-1.55

-0.21

Creditor Days

3.55

0.64

Other Current Liabilities

-42.32

-73

-108.27

-10.47

Cash

11.67

18.01

14.41

19.97

Total Assets

281.19

245.39

210.14

191.23

