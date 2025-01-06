iifl-logo-icon 1
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

430.65
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR InfoBeans Technologies Ltd

InfoBeans Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

31.42

37.1

29.28

19.03

Depreciation

-5.95

-6.06

-5.37

-2.37

Tax paid

-3.65

-3.12

-5.17

-2.11

Working capital

-36.57

19.44

-15.72

20.25

Other operating items

Operating

-14.75

47.36

3.02

34.8

Capital expenditure

12.25

2.73

7.14

1.25

Free cash flow

-2.5

50.09

10.16

36.05

Equity raised

316.95

246.43

179.64

107.16

Investing

103.49

14.93

55.81

25.47

Financing

13.96

14.67

5.89

-3.9

Dividends paid

7.23

0

0

0

Net in cash

439.13

326.12

251.5

164.78

