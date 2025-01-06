InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
31.42
37.1
29.28
19.03
Depreciation
-5.95
-6.06
-5.37
-2.37
Tax paid
-3.65
-3.12
-5.17
-2.11
Working capital
-36.57
19.44
-15.72
20.25
Other operating items
Operating
-14.75
47.36
3.02
34.8
Capital expenditure
12.25
2.73
7.14
1.25
Free cash flow
-2.5
50.09
10.16
36.05
Equity raised
316.95
246.43
179.64
107.16
Investing
103.49
14.93
55.81
25.47
Financing
13.96
14.67
5.89
-3.9
Dividends paid
7.23
0
0
0
Net in cash
439.13
326.12
251.5
164.78
