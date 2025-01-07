Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
158.92
118.33
110.39
80.1
yoy growth (%)
34.3
7.18
37.82
18.73
Raw materials
0
0
-0.47
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0.43
0.07
Employee costs
-108.82
-72.74
-69.14
-49.05
As % of sales
68.47
61.47
62.63
61.24
Other costs
-16.99
-8.79
-13.33
-11.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.69
7.42
12.07
14.51
Operating profit
33.11
36.8
27.44
19.35
OPM
20.83
31.09
24.86
24.16
Depreciation
-5.95
-6.06
-5.37
-2.37
Interest expense
-2.42
-0.77
-0.67
-0.03
Other income
6.68
7.13
7.89
2.08
Profit before tax
31.42
37.1
29.28
19.03
Taxes
-3.65
-3.12
-5.17
-2.11
Tax rate
-11.61
-8.4
-17.65
-11.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.77
33.98
24.11
16.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
27.77
33.98
24.11
16.92
yoy growth (%)
-18.27
40.9
42.5
33.98
NPM
17.47
28.71
21.84
21.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.