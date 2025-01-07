iifl-logo-icon 1
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

431.85
(0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

158.92

118.33

110.39

80.1

yoy growth (%)

34.3

7.18

37.82

18.73

Raw materials

0

0

-0.47

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

0.43

0.07

Employee costs

-108.82

-72.74

-69.14

-49.05

As % of sales

68.47

61.47

62.63

61.24

Other costs

-16.99

-8.79

-13.33

-11.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.69

7.42

12.07

14.51

Operating profit

33.11

36.8

27.44

19.35

OPM

20.83

31.09

24.86

24.16

Depreciation

-5.95

-6.06

-5.37

-2.37

Interest expense

-2.42

-0.77

-0.67

-0.03

Other income

6.68

7.13

7.89

2.08

Profit before tax

31.42

37.1

29.28

19.03

Taxes

-3.65

-3.12

-5.17

-2.11

Tax rate

-11.61

-8.4

-17.65

-11.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.77

33.98

24.11

16.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

27.77

33.98

24.11

16.92

yoy growth (%)

-18.27

40.9

42.5

33.98

NPM

17.47

28.71

21.84

21.12

