iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

410.9
(1.59%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:08:42 AM

InfoBeans Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Infobeans Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the half year and quarter ended on 30th Sep 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held for the approval of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th Sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Infobeans Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the approval of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Infobeans Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of date of AGM and draft Annual Report and its annexures Outcome of Board Meeting held for the approval of the Annual Report and Fixation of date time venue of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.07.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202429 Apr 2024
Infobeans Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ending on 31st March, 2024, Final Dividend and Allotment of shares as per ESOP. InfoBeans announced its fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 financial results and also recommended dividend of Re.1 per equity share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Infobeans Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approval of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 InfoBeans announces Q3 results in the Board Meeting held on 24th January, 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

InfoBeans Tech.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR InfoBeans Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.