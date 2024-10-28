Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Infobeans Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the half year and quarter ended on 30th Sep 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held for the approval of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th Sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Infobeans Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the approval of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Infobeans Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of date of AGM and draft Annual Report and its annexures Outcome of Board Meeting held for the approval of the Annual Report and Fixation of date time venue of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.07.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Infobeans Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ending on 31st March, 2024, Final Dividend and Allotment of shares as per ESOP. InfoBeans announced its fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 financial results and also recommended dividend of Re.1 per equity share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024