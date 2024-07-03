Summary

Reliable Data Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Reliable Data Services Private Limited on March 22, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and consequently name of the Company was changed to Reliable Data Services Limited on July 25, 2017.The Company is primarily engaged in providing customized services to various Banks, financial institutions and other manufacturing industries in the field of management services, transaction processing services, human resources services and other allied services. The Company is floated by a group of professionals having business interest in IT enabled services which includes web enabled services, remote services and covers the entire range of operations which exploit information technology for improving efficiency of an organization along with debt management services, collection from corporate clients, reconciliation, follow up and customized MIS etc.The Company has entered into agreement with various leading MNC and Private Sector Banks like Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Citibank and Yes Bank for providing various support services. The agreement which the company entered with banks are short term and long term depending upon the type of services and its terms and conditions. Subsequently, few Public Sector Banks were also added to their client l

