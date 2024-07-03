Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹70.13
Prev. Close₹75.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.26
Day's High₹75.98
Day's Low₹70.13
52 Week's High₹113.05
52 Week's Low₹46.1
Book Value₹36.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.34
P/E20.24
EPS3.73
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.32
10.32
10.32
10.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.5
22.21
19.62
17.69
Net Worth
35.82
32.53
29.94
28.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.92
28.97
27.47
25.53
yoy growth (%)
-3.62
5.45
7.61
24.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-7.93
-8.29
-7.89
-7.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.09
2.92
3.27
3.24
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.25
-0.38
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.54
-0.62
-0.85
-0.91
Working capital
-2.23
1.83
6.54
5.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.62
5.45
7.61
24.92
Op profit growth
-26.29
-6.19
1.27
55.88
EBIT growth
-22.1
-2.11
-2.4
67.05
Net profit growth
-19.84
-25.02
4.06
109.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
79.38
72.83
53.39
44.4
45.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.38
72.83
53.39
44.4
45.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
1.19
0.16
0.37
0.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman cum Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Pathak
Whole-time Director
Rakesh Jha
Whole-time Director
Sandeep Kumar Jha
Whole-time Director
Sunil Kumar Rai
Whole-time Director
Anil Kumar Jha
Independent Director
Ashwini Jha
Independent Director
Sudeshna Asis Chaudhary
Independent Director
Puja Kumari
Independent Director
Anita Jha
Independent Director
Pramod Kumar Tiwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niharika Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Reliable Data Services Ltd
Summary
Reliable Data Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Reliable Data Services Private Limited on March 22, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and consequently name of the Company was changed to Reliable Data Services Limited on July 25, 2017.The Company is primarily engaged in providing customized services to various Banks, financial institutions and other manufacturing industries in the field of management services, transaction processing services, human resources services and other allied services. The Company is floated by a group of professionals having business interest in IT enabled services which includes web enabled services, remote services and covers the entire range of operations which exploit information technology for improving efficiency of an organization along with debt management services, collection from corporate clients, reconciliation, follow up and customized MIS etc.The Company has entered into agreement with various leading MNC and Private Sector Banks like Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Citibank and Yes Bank for providing various support services. The agreement which the company entered with banks are short term and long term depending upon the type of services and its terms and conditions. Subsequently, few Public Sector Banks were also added to their client l
The Reliable Data Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliable Data Services Ltd is ₹75.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reliable Data Services Ltd is 20.24 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliable Data Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliable Data Services Ltd is ₹46.1 and ₹113.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Reliable Data Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.94%, 3 Years at 25.67%, 1 Year at -5.50%, 6 Month at 47.86%, 3 Month at -6.51% and 1 Month at -5.41%.
