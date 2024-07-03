iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliable Data Services Ltd Share Price

73
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:29 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.13
  • Day's High75.98
  • 52 Wk High113.05
  • Prev. Close75.41
  • Day's Low70.13
  • 52 Wk Low 46.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.26
  • P/E20.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.5
  • EPS3.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75.34
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

Reliable Data Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

70.13

Prev. Close

75.41

Turnover(Lac.)

2.26

Day's High

75.98

Day's Low

70.13

52 Week's High

113.05

52 Week's Low

46.1

Book Value

36.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.34

P/E

20.24

EPS

3.73

Divi. Yield

0.04

Reliable Data Services Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.03

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Reliable Data Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Reliable Data Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 28.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Reliable Data Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.32

10.32

10.32

10.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.5

22.21

19.62

17.69

Net Worth

35.82

32.53

29.94

28.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.92

28.97

27.47

25.53

yoy growth (%)

-3.62

5.45

7.61

24.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-7.93

-8.29

-7.89

-7.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.09

2.92

3.27

3.24

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.25

-0.38

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.54

-0.62

-0.85

-0.91

Working capital

-2.23

1.83

6.54

5.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.62

5.45

7.61

24.92

Op profit growth

-26.29

-6.19

1.27

55.88

EBIT growth

-22.1

-2.11

-2.4

67.05

Net profit growth

-19.84

-25.02

4.06

109.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

79.38

72.83

53.39

44.4

45.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.38

72.83

53.39

44.4

45.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

1.19

0.16

0.37

0.36

Reliable Data Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Reliable Data Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman cum Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Pathak

Whole-time Director

Rakesh Jha

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Kumar Jha

Whole-time Director

Sunil Kumar Rai

Whole-time Director

Anil Kumar Jha

Independent Director

Ashwini Jha

Independent Director

Sudeshna Asis Chaudhary

Independent Director

Puja Kumari

Independent Director

Anita Jha

Independent Director

Pramod Kumar Tiwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niharika Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliable Data Services Ltd

Summary

Reliable Data Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Reliable Data Services Private Limited on March 22, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and consequently name of the Company was changed to Reliable Data Services Limited on July 25, 2017.The Company is primarily engaged in providing customized services to various Banks, financial institutions and other manufacturing industries in the field of management services, transaction processing services, human resources services and other allied services. The Company is floated by a group of professionals having business interest in IT enabled services which includes web enabled services, remote services and covers the entire range of operations which exploit information technology for improving efficiency of an organization along with debt management services, collection from corporate clients, reconciliation, follow up and customized MIS etc.The Company has entered into agreement with various leading MNC and Private Sector Banks like Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Citibank and Yes Bank for providing various support services. The agreement which the company entered with banks are short term and long term depending upon the type of services and its terms and conditions. Subsequently, few Public Sector Banks were also added to their client l
Company FAQs

What is the Reliable Data Services Ltd share price today?

The Reliable Data Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reliable Data Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliable Data Services Ltd is ₹75.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reliable Data Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reliable Data Services Ltd is 20.24 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reliable Data Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliable Data Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliable Data Services Ltd is ₹46.1 and ₹113.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reliable Data Services Ltd?

Reliable Data Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.94%, 3 Years at 25.67%, 1 Year at -5.50%, 6 Month at 47.86%, 3 Month at -6.51% and 1 Month at -5.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reliable Data Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reliable Data Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.77 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 28.15 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

