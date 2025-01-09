Reliable Data Services Ltd Management Discussions

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Companys actual results, performance or achievements can thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Reliable Data Services Empowers Corporates To Focus On Their Core Strengths While We Aid And Assist Them In Field Collection, Processing Support And Other Back End Activities. Our Feet On Street Is Our Strength And We Are One Of The Largest Feet On Street Companies In India With Major Presence Across The Length And Breadth Of The Country. Our Technology Solutions Aided With Our More Than 2500 Feet On Street Allows Us To Provide Ideal, Innovative, Appropriate Solutions For The Customer And Providing Customer Delight. Our group give a complete customized services to various Banking, financial Services and other manufacturing industries in the field of Back office processing, Front office follow ups and Management services. With combined experience of more than 50 years in our field we were able to provide the best quality services since our inception.

Over the years we have expanded our field of operations along with increase in bandwidth. Throughout our journey we have achieved manifold growth by providing creative and tailored solutions to our customers and With a network of more than 300 locations and feet on street of more than 2500, we are in a unique position to serve our clients across the country. We count the industry leaders among our esteemed clients and proudly offer them the best quality services at the lowest prices.

Opportunities, Threats, Risks and Concerns:

In India we have been focusing on the increasing distribution network and wants to cover all over India for providing various services like Field Collection, Processing Support And Other Back End Activities , we have already cover Jaipur for giving services. Strategy of the company is to get higher profitability and stable cash flow generations in these markets. Satisfaction for providing services is very big challenge for us.

Internal Controls and Their Adequacies:

The internal control system is intended to increase transparency and accountability in an organizations process of designing and implementing a system of internal control. They have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, executing transaction with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies.

Human Resources/ Industrial Relations:

The Company believes and recognizes that its employees are a vital resource in its growth and to give competitive edge in the present business scenario. The company have been consistently investing in employees across all levels, in various ways. The Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas.

For and on behalf of the Board

Reliable Data Services Limited

Sanjay Kumar

Pathak

Managing Director-Chairman

Din: 00912040